Oak View Group Secures New Naming Rights Partnership with PeoplesBank to Rename XL Center

June 2, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford, CT - Oak View Group (OVG), the global leader in live venue development, premium hospitality, and 360-degree entertainment solutions, and the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA), today announced a new multi-year naming rights partnership with PeoplesBank to rename Hartford's 16,000-seat world-class sports and entertainment venue, effective immediately.

The newly renamed PeoplesBank Arena is home of the American Hockey League's Hartford Wolf Pack, affiliate of the New York Rangers, 12-time National Champion UConn Women's Basketball team, and the six-time National Champion UConn Men's Basketball team, UConn Men's Ice Hockey, premier global concerts, and entertainment events. Terms of the multi-year agreement were not disclosed.

"PeoplesBank's deep-rooted commitment to putting people and communities first perfectly aligns with our purpose-driven mindset that fuels everything we do at Oak View Group," said Peter Luukko, Co-Chairman, Oak View Group. "This partnership is more than naming rights-it's a shared vision to deliver dynamic experiences, elevate the fan journey, and create lasting impact where it matters most: in the communities we serve."

Dan Griffis, President of Global Partnerships, Oak View Group added, "We're proud to partner with the Capital Region Development Authority on this transformative project and to welcome PeoplesBank as the official naming rights partner to a historic building in Hartford. Partnering with a naming rights sponsor is a major milestone for Hartford. It represents not just a financial investment in our facilities, but a deeper commitment to the growth, vitality, and long-term success of our city."

This also marks a significant milestone in the Hartford Arena renovation project, as the next phase of construction is officially underway. Renovations will include upgrades to the seating area, the addition of new lower-level luxury suites, and the development of enhanced concession areas designed to elevate the overall guest experience. "Over the last few years, it has been a pleasure working with PeoplesBank as they have stepped up and played a larger role in financing new housing in the Hartford region in partnership with CRDA. Adding their name to the civic center is further affirmation of their commitment to the central Connecticut marketplace while helping to refresh one of our premier entertainment venues," said Mike Freimuth, Executive Director, CRDA. The 10-year partnership was executed by OVG Global Partnerships, the sponsorship and naming rights division of Oak View Group that connects world-class brands with world-class live entertainment properties.

"Our bank is independent and community focused," said Tom Senecal, CEO and Chairman, PeoplesBank. "In the region, we have consistently been confused with the similarly named, but no longer existing, People's United bank. We are PeoplesBank -- a mutual bank, not owned by shareholders or Wall Street, but by our depositors. This mutual form of ownership is rare, and getting even more rare as banks are acquired, as happened to People's United. PeoplesBank will never be bought or sold, we will remain committed to our depositors and our communities as an independent institution. We believe that gives us a competitive advantage in this state, which is dominated by national banks, but yearns for the service, stability and local decision-making that is the hallmark of community banks. We believe in Hartford, and in Hartford's promising future, and we look forward to participating in the economic rebirth and growth of the Arena neighborhood, the City of Hartford and the State of Connecticut."

The arena experience is being redefined from the ground up-for fans, athletes, artists, and crews alike. From upgraded seating and premium hospitality to world-class food and beverage, enhanced concert rigging, and top-tier amenities for performers and athletes, every detail is getting an overhaul. PeoplesBank Arena's $145 million transformation is set to be completed this fall as it will re-establish Hartford as a must-play destination on everyone's touring schedule! ¬â¹ Upcoming events at PeoplesBank Arena include Bert Kreischer (November 13); Andrea Bocelli (December 13); Hartford Wolf Pack 2025 - 2026 season; NCAA Division I Basketball Champion UConn Women's Basketball 2025 - 2026 season; UConn Men's Basketball 2025 - 2026 season; and UConn Men's Ice Hockey 2025 - 2026 season.

Since opening its doors in 1975 as the Hartford Civic Center, PeoplesBank Arena has served as a premier destination for world-class entertainment and sports. Over the decades, the arena has welcomed some of the most influential names in music and entertainment-including Elvis Presley, Billy Joel, The Grateful Dead, U2, Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, and Andrea Bocelli-as well as hosted NHL, AHL, NBA, and collegiate basketball events.







