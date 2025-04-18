Dylan Roobroeck Scores 20th Goal as Wolf Pack Down Islanders 4-1
April 18, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack concluded the 2024-25 season with a 4-1 victory over the Bridgeport Islanders at the XL Center on Friday night.
Alex Jefferies opened the scoring 4:05 into the hockey game, scoring his 13 th goal of the season. Jefferies worked in on the left-wing side, cut to the front of the net, and beat Dylan Garand up high to break the ice.
The goal was Jefferies' sixth against the Wolf Pack in the season series.
The Wolf Pack erupted for three goals in the middle frame, taking a 3-1 lead.
Brandon Scanlin tied the game 10:11 into the period, jamming home a rebound for his eighth goal of the season. Nathan Sucese's shot from the point was denied by Tristan Lennox, but Scanlin collected the loose puck and evened the score.
Dylan Roobroeck became the fourth rookie in the last three seasons to record 20 goals in a season for the Wolf Pack at 12:21. Roobroeck took a pass from Sucese in the slot and ripped a shot by Lennox to make it a 2-1 hockey game.
In the final minute of the period, Noah Laba made it 3-1 with a breakaway goal. Brendan Brisson swiped a puck from his own blueline to Adam Sýkora, who sprung Laba into the offensive zone. Laba went to the backhand and beat Lennox through the five-hole at 19:32.
The goal was Laba's third in eleven pro games since joining the team from Colorado College. It was also the first of two points (1 g, 1 a) on the night for the rookie forward.
1:00 into the final frame, Jaroslav ChmelarÃÅ tipped a Casey Fitzgerald point shot by Lennox to make it a 4-1 game. The goal was Chmelař's 12 th of the season, while Fitzgerald's assist was his 21 st point of the campaign, tying a career high.
Garand made 23 saves on 24 shots to collect his 20th victory of the season.
