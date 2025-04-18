Crunch Defeat Comets, 3-2

April 18, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch defeated the Utica Comets, 3-2, tonight at the Adirondack Bank Center.

Dylan Duke scored twice and Conor Sheary scored once as both players earn their 20th goal on the season and the Crunch secure a third-place finish in the North Division.

The Crunch are now 37-22-8-4 on the season and 7-5-1-0 in the 14-game season series against the Comets.

Crunch netminder Ryan Fanti earned the win stopping 26-of-28 shots. Isaac Poulter stopped 23-of-26 between the pipes for the Comets. The Syracuse power play converted on 2-of-5 opportunities, while the penalty kill went a perfect 2-for-2.

After a scoreless first period, the Comets opened scoring 38 seconds into the middle frame. Fanti made a series of saves, but Ryan Schmelzer scored on the third chance when he chipped the puck up and over the netminder. The Crunch responded with two quick goals of their own just 1:21 apart. The first one came at the 6:24 mark when Sheary cut across the zone and fired a low shot through traffic from the top of the left circle. Just over a minute later, Sheary sent a slick feed down low for Duke to redirect into the net while on the power play. Halfway through the frame, Utica knotted the score, 2-2, off Schmelzer's second of the game.

Duke put the Crunch back on top with his second power-play goal of the game just 53 seconds into the third period. Max Crozier ripped a one-timer from the left point that was stopped by Poulter, but Duke was at the post to sweep in the rebound. Syracuse held on to their lead through the end of the game and took the win.

The Crunch return home to host the Comets for the regular season finale tomorrow.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2024-25 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

Crunchables: Conor Sheary has goals in back-to-back games and 20 goals on the season...Dylan Duke is on a three-game points streak (2g, 3a)...Dylan Duke is the first Syracuse rookie to score 20 goals on the season since Cole Koepke in 2021-22. He is the 13th rookie in franchise history to have a 20-goal season.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.