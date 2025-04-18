Penguins Call up Jack Beck, Chase Pietila from Wheeling

April 18, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have recalled forward Jack Beck from their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers. Furthermore, they have signed defenseman Chase Pietila to a professional tryout agreement.

Beck recently made his AHL debut with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday, Apr. 4 against the Cleveland Monsters Beck recorded an assist in that game for his first AHL point. In three games with the Penguins, the 22-year-old earned one assist and two shots on goal.

Beck garnered eight goals and 28 assists for 36 points in 36 games with Wheeling this season. He also placed second on the Nailers with 10 power-play assists.

Pietila suited up in two games for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, both of which were Sunday afternoon wins on the road. Pietila did not record any points in those two wins.

The defenseman from Howell, Michigan also skated in nine games for the Nailers, amassing three assists in that time.

Pietila was drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the fourth round (111th overall) of this past summer's 2024 NHL Entry Draft. He signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Pittsburgh on Sunday, Mar. 9, after the conclusion of his sophomore season with Michigan Tech University.

