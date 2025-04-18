Game #71 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners (33-31-4-2) vs Colorado Eagles (42-20-5-3)

April 18, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Time: 7 p.m. PT, Tucson Arena, Tucson, AZ

Referees: #48 Beau Halkidis, #50 Ben Solomon

Linespeople: #56 Shawn Oliver, #74 Eric Anderson

Supervisor: Jay Sharrers

With just two games remaining in the regular season, the Tucson Roadrunners return home for a pivotal showdown with the Colorado Eagles on Friday at 7 p.m. PT at Tucson Arena. A win could punch Tucson's ticket to the Calder Cup Playoffs.

The Roadrunners (33-31-4-2, 72 points) enter the weekend in control of their postseason destiny, holding the seventh and final playoff spot in the Pacific Division with a two-point lead over the Bakersfield Condors- and the regulation wins tiebreaker in hand. Tucson can clinch a playoff berth on Friday with:

A win over Colorado, OR A regulation loss by Bakersfield against Henderson, OR An overtime or shootout loss plus a Bakersfield overtime or shootout loss.

To get there, Tucson will look to bounce back after a tough weekend in Rockford that ended with a 2-1 overtime loss on Saturday. Despite the back-to-back defeats against the IceHogs, the Roadrunners have earned points in three of their last four games and have been strong on home ice- winning five of their last six at Tucson Arena since March 15.

The Eagles (42-20-5-3, 92 points) come to Southern Arizona aiming to clinch the Pacific Division title and the top seed in the Western Conference. Colorado missed a chance to do so on Wednesday, falling 4-2 to Ontario. The Eagles can secure the division crown with a point on Friday, or if Abbotsford loses (in regulation, overtime or shootout) at Coachella Valley.

Colorado has had the upper hand in the season series, going 5-1-0-0 against Tucson and winning the last four matchups- including a two-game sweep last month in Loveland by scores of 6-2 and 5-3.

Three Things:

Yamamoto and Villalta Back in the Desert

Forward Kailer Yamamoto and goaltender Matthew Villalta rejoined the Roadrunners on Wednesday after being assigned from the NHL's Utah Hockey Club, following the conclusion of Utah's regular season. Villalta made his second career NHL call-up count- his first with Utah- by earning his first NHL win on Monday with 28 saves in a 6-3 road victory over the Nashville Predators. He returns to Tucson after posting a career-best fourth shutout of the season in his last AHL start, a 24-save performance in a 3-0 win over Ontario on March 26. Yamamoto appeared in 12 NHL games this season, registering two goals and one assist. With Tucson, he's been a top offensive weapon, leading the team with 53 points (19g, 34a) in 52 games. The 26-year-old paces the Roadrunners in assists, points, multi-point efforts (14), and multi-assist games (five), while also sharing the team lead in multi-goal outings (three). Szuber's Streak Continues

Max Szuber enters the weekend riding a career-best six-game point streak, the longest active run on the team. The 22-year-old defenseman has notched six points (1g, 5a) during that span and brings a three-game assist streak into Tucson's final homestand. Szuber has been especially effective at Tucson Arena, where he's on a seven-game home-point streak with nine points (2g, 7a). With 31 points (7g, 24a) on the season, he ranks second among Roadrunners defensemen behind Robbie Russo (32 points). His six-game streak is the longest by a Tucson blueliner this season and makes him the fifth Roadrunner to record a streak of five games or more in 2024-25, joining Egor Sokolov, Andrew Agozzino, Cameron Hebig, and Yamamoto. Douglas Making a Difference

Curtis Douglas was named Tucson's IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year this week for his leadership and impact in the Southern Arizona community during the 2024-25 season. His contributions haven't been limited to off the ice- he's caught fire on it, too. The 6-foot-9 forward has four points (2g, 2a) over his last five games and is coming off a goal Saturday in Rockford that gave him double-digit goals for the second time in his AHL career. Douglas has tallied 23 points (10g, 13a) in 61 games this season, his highest total since a 34-point campaign with the Toronto Marlies in 2021-22. He's also been effective at home, recording three points (1g, 2a) in his last three appearances at Tucson Arena.

What's the Word?

"I'm very excited. Tucson is a great spot to be in. We have great fans and we have a great group inside that locker room - there's a strong belief. It's a big weekend, but we're going to get it done. That's our mindset and we're not going to take anything less than that. I'm very excited to be back with the boys and everyone here, and I'm looking forward to the road ahead of us."

Roadrunners goaltender Matthew Villalta on returning to Tucson ahead of the team's playoff push

Number to Know:

800 & 200 - Two Roadrunners veterans are set to hit major games played milestones this weekend.

Defenseman Kevin Connauton will skate in his 800th professional game on Friday. The 35-year-old Edmonton native has appeared in 360 NHL games and 439 in the AHL across a 15-year career. The Roadrunners alternate captain has recorded 16 points (6g, 10a) and 78 penalty minutes in 54 games this season. His six goals rank second among Tucson defensemen and mark his highest single-season total since 2012-13, when he scored seven with the Chicago Wolves.

Forward Ryan McGregor is one game away from reaching the 200-game mark in his AHL career. The 26-year-old from Burlington, Ontario picked up an assist last Friday in Rockford, reaching 13 points (3g, 10a) for the second consecutive season. He also tallied his first game-winning goal of the year during Tucson's most recent home series against Bakersfield. Now in his sixth AHL season- and fifth with the Roadrunners- McGregor enters the weekend with 199 career games played.

Latest Transactions:

On Wednesday, Apr. 16, goaltender Matthew Villalta and forward Kailer Yamamoto were assigned to Tucson from the Utah Hockey Club (NHL). On Tuesday, Apr. 15, forward Miko Matikka was assigned to Tucson from the Allen Americans (ECHL).

We're Doing It Live

Friday's game will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app. Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. PT with Roadrunners Warm-Up, hosted by "Voice of the Roadrunners" Jonathon Schaffer, who has all of the action from Tucson Arena. Fans can catch all the action on AHLtv now on Flo Hockey.

