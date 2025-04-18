IceHogs Announce 2024-25 Team Awards

April 18, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

ROCKFORD, IL. - The Rockford IceHogs announced today the winners of the organization's annual Team Awards for the 2024-25 season.

This season's selections are as follows:

TEAM MVP: Cavan Fitzgerald

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR: Samuel Savoie

DEFENSEMAN OF THE YEAR: Kevin Korchinski

UNSUNG HERO: Zach Sanford

HEAVY HITTER: Cavan Fitzgerald

MOST IMPROVED: Gavin Hayes

MAN OF THE YEAR: Drew Commesso

TEAM MVP: Cavan Fitzgerald

In his first season with the IceHogs, veteran defenseman Cavan Fitzgerald made an immediate impact from the moment he arrived in Rockford. The 28-year-old turned his PTO into a full contract with the IceHogs near the start of the season. Fitzgerald's consistency on the ice night in and night out provided a stabilizing force to the Rockford blue line this year, skating in over 60 games. The Boston, MA native led all IceHogs defensemen with seven goals on the year and added 13 assists as well.

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR: Samuel Savoie

After suffering a season-ending injury during the lead up to last season, Savoie burst onto the scene this past October fully healthy. The rookie quickly won over the Rockford faithful with his ability to bring energy and physicality to every shift, while also tacking on a goal on opening night. Savoie tied for the Rockford lead with two shorthanded goals this season while recording 22 points (7g,15a).

DEFENSEMAN OF THE YEAR: Kevin Korchinski

Kevin Korchinski spent his first pro season up with the Blackhawks and in year two, took massive strides on both sides of the puck. The lefty defenseman led all Rockford blue liners with 27 points (3g,24a) this season, while also recording two game-winning goals. Korchinski's play earned him two separate NHL call ups and the Saskatoon native would wind up suiting up for 16 games with the Hawks on the year.

UNSUNG HERO: Zach Sanford

In his first full season with the IceHogs, Sanford contributed massively on the ice and in the locker room as well with his veteran presence. A contributor on the power play and penalty kill, Sanford was plugged into various roles this season and excelled wherever he was asked to play. With injuries mounting to other experienced forwards keeping them out of the lineup, Sanford took over in February and March. The Stanley Cup Champion struck for 25 points in 22 games. Nine of those games were multi-point affairs and four of them went down as three-point nights.

HEAVY HITTER: Cavan Fitzgerald

IceHogs defenseman Cavan Fitzgerald has earned a reputation of bringing a physical presence every night. At 6'1, 201 lbs., Fitzgerald never shied away from body contact, laying some of the marquee hits of the season for the IceHogs. The IceHogs MVP had a way to toe the line with his play, only recording 28 penalty minutes on the season.

MOST IMPROVED: Gavin Hayes

IceHogs rookie Gavin Hayes had a tale of two seasons for his first year in pro hockey. Right as the forward was finding his groove on the ice in December, Hayes suffered a shoulder injury that would keep him out for two months. Following his return to the lineup Hayes, recorded nine points and had an impressive offensive stretch when Rockford needed its depth most. With the playoff push on, the Michigan native rattled off three multi-point performances in the span of four games (2g,4a).

MAN OF THE YEAR: Drew Commesso

Commesso happily volunteered his time for community events whenever called upon this season, including skating with youth hockey players at practices and participating in reading events for children at a local day care. At these appearances, the bare minimum was not in his vocabulary. Drew actively engaged with kids and families at these events, leaving them with the best possible impression of the IceHogs and its players. He was also one of the most engaging players at IceHogs season ticket member events, often going out of his way to interact with kids who attended the events.

