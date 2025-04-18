Barracuda Explode for Eight Goals in 8-3 Win over Wranglers
April 18, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
San Jose Barracuda News Release
Calgary, AB - The San Jose Barracuda (36-26-5-4) set a season-high with eight goals on Friday afternoon at the Scotiabank Saddledome, powering past the Calgary Wranglers (36-28-4-3) with an 8-3 win. With the victory, the Barracuda moved into sole possession of the Pacific Division's fifth playoff spot, with just one game remaining in the regular season. The Wranglers must defeat the Barracuda in regulation on Sunday to move ahead in the standings.
On the game's first shot, Luca Cagnoni (15) blasted a slapshot under the blocker of Devin Cooley to open the scoring at 2:23. With the goal, Cagnoni set a new franchise record for goals in a season by a defenseman with 15. After the Barracuda failed to capitalize on a power play, Martin Frk (27) tied the game at 1-1 with a backhander on the short side at 9:44. Late in the period, the Barracuda went back on the man advantage, and this time they cashed in. Danil Gushchin (28) weaved through a defender in the slot and backhanded home the go-ahead goal off the post with just 16 seconds left in the first.
Leading 2-1 in the second, the Barracuda extended their advantage when Pavol Regenda crashed the net and Filip Bystedt (12) poked in the rebound just 37 seconds into the period. Less than a minute later, Patrick Giles (9) fired home San Jose's fourth goal, ending the afternoon for Los Gatos native Cooley, who allowed four goals on 12 shots. The scoring continued on the first shot against backup Waltteri Ignatjew, as Braden Haché (3) scored from the left point. Still surging, Scott Sabourin (10) made it five unanswered goals for San Jose with a backhander from the bumper. Calgary finally halted the onslaught at 14:56 with a goal from Carter Wilkie (3).
In the third, Cagnoni (16) struck again, this time going top-shelf from the point just 31 seconds into the period to make it 7-2. The Wranglers responded at 3:12 with a slick finish from William Stromgren (14), but Anthony Vincent (10) capped off the scoring with a goal in the final seconds, sealing the 8-3 win.
Gabe Carriere made 26 saves to earn his 10th win of the season.
The Barracuda close out the regular season on Sunday against the Wranglers (12 p.m. PT). The playoffs begin next week, with times and opponent to be determined. For more information, visit SJBarracuda.com.
