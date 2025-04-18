Wranglers Fall 8-3 to Barracuda

April 18, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Calgary Wranglers News Release







The Wranglers dropped an 8-3 decision to the San Jose Barracuda on home ice at the Scotiabank Saddledome April 18, with goals coming from Martin Frk, Carter Wilkie, and William Strömgren.

San Jose struck first, with Luca Cagnoni opening the scoring early in the first.

Frk answered back for the Wranglers, burying a slick feed from Jeremie Poirier to level things up briefly.

But the Barracuda regained the lead minutes later through Danil Gushin to close out the opening frame.

The second period proved costly for Calgary, as San Jose poured on the pressure.

Filip Bystedt, Patrick Giles, Braden Haché, and Scott Sabourin each lit the lamp, pushing the visitors ahead 6-1.

Wilkie clawed one back late in the frame, tucking a loose puck past San Jose netminder Gabriel Carriere.

Cagnoni added his second of the night for San Jose early in the final frame.

Strömgren attempted to shorten the gap with a nifty backhand finish following a pass from Poirier.

But it was short-lived as Anthony Vincent closed the scoring for the visitor.

