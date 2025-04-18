Admirals Claim Central Division Title
April 18, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - By virtue of the Milwaukee Admirals 5-0 win over Chicago on Friday night, the Admirals have secured the AHL's Central Division Championship for the second consecutive season. It is the first time since the team joined the AHL in 2001 that they have finished atop the division in consecutive seasons.
The Ads picked up goals from five different players and Matt Murray stopped all 16 shots thrown his way to earn his fourth shutout of the season. Kieffer Bellows (1g-1a) and Jesse Ylonen (2a) each posted multi-point efforts in the regular season finale.
The Admirals wrapped up the regular season with a record of 40-21-5-6 and 91 points. As division champion the Admirals will face the winner of the 4/5 seed play-in series in the Calder Cup Playoffs. If the post-season started today Milwaukee would take on the winner of Rockford-Chicago, who would play a best-of-three series.
This is the third Division Title for current Head Coach Karl Taylor and the eighth time since the Admirals joined the AHL in 2001 that they have accomplished the feat. Those previous seasons include 2003-04, 2005-06, 2008-09, 2010-11, 2015-16, 2019-20, 2023-24 and now 2024-25.
The Admirals will open up the Calder Cup Playoffs with home games on Thursday, May 1st and Saturday, May 3rd at Panther Arena.
