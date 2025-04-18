Moose Battle Back But Fall To Stars

April 18, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Manitoba Moose (24-41-3-3) began the final weekend of the regular season with a 5-3 loss to the Texas Stars (43-25-3-0) on Friday night. The Moose were coming off a 3-2 overtime win against Iowa the previous Saturday.

The Stars stepped in front 8:42 into the game when Kyle Capobianco scored one second after a Texas power play expired. Capobianco was at it again four minutes later, scoring off the rush to give the Stars a 2-0 edge. Texas brought the score to 3-0 with four minutes left in the period on a Cameron Hughes power play marker. The Moose got on the board 1:26 later when Axel Jonsson-Fjällby broke away shorthanded for his 12th goal of the season. Texas responded moments later, on the same power play, with a Justin Hryckowian strike to leave the score 4-1 after the first.

The Moose went on the attack to start the second period and were rewarded six minutes into the frame. Kieron Walton set up Ben King in the slot for King to pull Manitoba within a 4-2 score. Despite some chances the rest of the period, the two-goal deficit held to the break. Domenic DiVincentiis stopped the five shots Texas put his way in the period while Magnus Helllberg made 10 saves in the frame.

Manitoba continued to chip away 6:20 into the third period. Dylan Anhorn handed the puck to Danny Zhilkin behind the Moose net and the forward streaked down the length of the ice before dipping a pass to Fabian Wagner to finish the play. With the Moose trailing 4-3, Reece Vitelli nearly tied the game when his shot from the circle hit the crossbar. As time on the clock waned, the Moose called DiVincentiis to the bench. Mason Shaw had a chance in tight, but was thwarted by Hellberg before Hryckowian iced the game into the empty net for a 5-3 final in the Stars' favour. Both DiVincentiis and Hellberg wrapped the contest with 22 saves.

Quotable

Moose forward Kieron Walton (click for full interview)

"I think in the first period they came off hot on the power play and we took a couple (penalties). But the second and third I think we were really good. I think we had a chance and dominated them in second and third. So, if we can do that tomorrow, we'll be good."

Statbook

Kieron Walton (1A) recorded his first professional point.

Ben King (1G) has scored five of his 12 goals this season against Texas.

Axel Jonsson-Fjällby (1SHG) leads the Moose with a career-high three shorthanded goals this season.

What's Next?

The Moose conclude the 2024-25 regular season tomorrow night with a rematch against Texas at 7 p.m. CT. You can catch the game on CJOB.com, the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV on FloHockey.

For more information on the benefits of becoming a Moose ticket member or to purchase a membership for the 2025-26 season, visit moosehockey.com.

