Moose Battle Back But Fall To Stars
April 18, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Manitoba Moose News Release
The Manitoba Moose (24-41-3-3) began the final weekend of the regular season with a 5-3 loss to the Texas Stars (43-25-3-0) on Friday night. The Moose were coming off a 3-2 overtime win against Iowa the previous Saturday.
The Stars stepped in front 8:42 into the game when Kyle Capobianco scored one second after a Texas power play expired. Capobianco was at it again four minutes later, scoring off the rush to give the Stars a 2-0 edge. Texas brought the score to 3-0 with four minutes left in the period on a Cameron Hughes power play marker. The Moose got on the board 1:26 later when Axel Jonsson-Fjällby broke away shorthanded for his 12th goal of the season. Texas responded moments later, on the same power play, with a Justin Hryckowian strike to leave the score 4-1 after the first.
The Moose went on the attack to start the second period and were rewarded six minutes into the frame. Kieron Walton set up Ben King in the slot for King to pull Manitoba within a 4-2 score. Despite some chances the rest of the period, the two-goal deficit held to the break. Domenic DiVincentiis stopped the five shots Texas put his way in the period while Magnus Helllberg made 10 saves in the frame.
Manitoba continued to chip away 6:20 into the third period. Dylan Anhorn handed the puck to Danny Zhilkin behind the Moose net and the forward streaked down the length of the ice before dipping a pass to Fabian Wagner to finish the play. With the Moose trailing 4-3, Reece Vitelli nearly tied the game when his shot from the circle hit the crossbar. As time on the clock waned, the Moose called DiVincentiis to the bench. Mason Shaw had a chance in tight, but was thwarted by Hellberg before Hryckowian iced the game into the empty net for a 5-3 final in the Stars' favour. Both DiVincentiis and Hellberg wrapped the contest with 22 saves.
Quotable
Moose forward Kieron Walton (click for full interview)
"I think in the first period they came off hot on the power play and we took a couple (penalties). But the second and third I think we were really good. I think we had a chance and dominated them in second and third. So, if we can do that tomorrow, we'll be good."
Statbook
Kieron Walton (1A) recorded his first professional point.
Ben King (1G) has scored five of his 12 goals this season against Texas.
Axel Jonsson-Fjällby (1SHG) leads the Moose with a career-high three shorthanded goals this season.
What's Next?
The Moose conclude the 2024-25 regular season tomorrow night with a rematch against Texas at 7 p.m. CT. You can catch the game on CJOB.com, the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV on FloHockey.
For more information on the benefits of becoming a Moose ticket member or to purchase a membership for the 2025-26 season, visit moosehockey.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 18, 2025
- Abbotsford Posts a Big Third Period to Take a 4-1 Win Over the Coachella Valley Firebirds - Abbotsford Canucks
- Griffins Drop Penultimate Regular Season Game in Rockford - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Moose Battle Back But Fall To Stars - Manitoba Moose
- Admirals Claim Central Division Title - Milwaukee Admirals
- Amerks Shut Out By Marlies In Home Finale - Rochester Americans
- Four-Goal First Period Powers Stars Past Moose - Texas Stars
- Jacob Melanson Scores Lone Goal in 4-1 Loss to Canucks - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Put a Bow on It- Phantoms Demolish Cleveland in Home Finale - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Rockford Rocks Grand Rapids 4-1 in Slugfest - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolves Blanked by Admirals 5-0 - Chicago Wolves
- Sens' Playoff Push Ends in 5-1 Loss in Laval - Belleville Senators
- Cleveland Monsters Clinch Playoff Berth, Open at Rocket Arena Thursday - Cleveland Monsters
- Dylan Roobroeck Scores 20th Goal as Wolf Pack Down Islanders 4-1 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Wolf Pack Tops Islanders - Bridgeport Islanders
- T-Birds' Comeback Thwarted by Checkers' PK - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Penguins Fight Hard But Lose to Bears, 4-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Sellout Crowd Sees Comets Fall to Syracuse - Utica Comets
- Monsters Fall to Phantoms, Despite Loss Clinch Playoff Berth - Cleveland Monsters
- Bears Take Down Penguins 4-2, Clinch Division - Hershey Bears
- Syracuse Crunch to Face Rochester Americans in North Division Semifinals - Syracuse Crunch
- Charlotte Defeats Springfield 4-2 on the Road - Charlotte Checkers
- Charlotte Defeats Springfield, 4-2, on the Road - Charlotte Checkers
- Crunch Defeat Comets, 3-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- IceHogs Announce 2024-25 Team Awards - Rockford IceHogs
- Wranglers Fall 8-3 to Barracuda - Calgary Wranglers
- Barracuda Explode for Eight Goals in 8-3 Win over Wranglers - San Jose Barracuda
- San Diego Gulls to Host Fan Appreciation Night Saturday, April 19 - San Diego Gulls
- Firebirds Clinch Home-Ice for First Round of Calder Cup Playoffs - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Penguins Call up Jack Beck, Chase Pietila from Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- O'Reilly Named Winner of Fred T. Hunt Award - Milwaukee Admirals
- Milwaukee's Cal O'Reilly Voted Winner of AHL's Fred T. Hunt Memorial Award for 2024-25 - AHL
- Amerks Single Game Tickets for North Division Semifinals to Go on Sale Saturday - Rochester Americans
- Preview: Phantoms vs. Monsters, Game #71 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wolf Pack Conclude 2024-25 Season vs. Islanders - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Penguins, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Suspension to Islanders' Beckman Reduced to Eight Games - AHL
- Game Preview: Condors v Knights, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- IceHogs Play Home Finale against Grand Rapids - Rockford IceHogs
- Preview: Islanders at Wolf Pack - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game #71 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners (33-31-4-2) vs Colorado Eagles (42-20-5-3) - Tucson Roadrunners
- Austin Watson Reassigned to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.