Amerks Shut Out By Marlies In Home Finale
April 18, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Rochester Americans News Release
(Rochester, NY) - A season-high crowd of 10,395 packed Blue Cross Arena for Fan Appreciation Night, but it was Dennis Hildeby and the Toronto Marlies that spoiled the regular season home finale for the Rochester Americans with a 3-0 win Friday in the first of back-to-back meetings between the North Division rivals.
The Amerks enter their final game of the season Saturday with a 42-22-4-3 record. Toronto improved to 36-23-4-8 on the season, clinching a playoff berth in the process.
Elsewhere in the league, Syracuse won its game, and as a result, the Amerks will face-off against the Crunch in the best-of-five North Division Semifinal Round which begins next Friday in Rochester.
Devon Levi recorded 24 saves in his 42nd start of the season with Rochester.
FIRST PERIOD
Rochester's biggest moment of the period came over 12 minutes into the contest when Jagger Joshua delivered a heavy hit on Marlies' leading-scorer Alex Steeves at the Toronto bench, causing a flurry of shoves afterwards that saw both players face roughing minors.
Toronto solved Levi in the final minute of the first with Nick Abruzzese racing down the left-wing side, taking a wrist shot that eluded the glove of Levi to put the Marlies on top with 53 seconds to play in the period.
SECOND PERIOD
Despite outshooting Toronto 16-11, the Marlies again skated out of the period with the only goal.
Former Amerk Alex Nylander swept the puck away in the defensive zone for Toronto, then sped through the neutral zone and down the ice for a partial breakaway. The sniper lifted the puck over the shoulders of Levi, doubling the visitors' lead.
THIRD PERIOD
The Amerks had a pair of third period power-plays, but were unable to solve Hildeby, who stopped an additional seven shots to preserve a 32-save shutout.
Robert Mastrosimone tacked on an empty-net goal for the 3-0 final.
UP NEXT
The Amerks put a bow on their 69th season in franchise history Saturday afternoon in Toronto to wrap up the home-and-home weekend against the Marlies. The action will be carried live on The Sports Leader 95.7 FM/950 AM The Fan Rochester beginning at 4:00 p.m. as well as AHLTV on FloHockey.
Goal Scorers
TOR: N. Abruzzese (15-GWG), A. Nylander (23), R. Mastrosimone (10-EN)
ROC: None
Goaltenders
TOR: D. Hildeby - 32/32 (W)
ROC: D. Levi - 24/26 (L)
Shots
TOR: 27
ROC: 32
Special Teams
TOR: PP (0/1) | PK (3/3)
ROC: PP (0/3) | PK (1/1)
Three Stars:
1. TOR - D. Hildeby
2. TOR - A. Nylander
3. TOR - N. Abruzzese
--@AmerksHockey--
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 18, 2025
- Abbotsford Posts a Big Third Period to Take a 4-1 Win Over the Coachella Valley Firebirds - Abbotsford Canucks
- Griffins Drop Penultimate Regular Season Game in Rockford - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Moose Battle Back But Fall To Stars - Manitoba Moose
- Admirals Claim Central Division Title - Milwaukee Admirals
- Amerks Shut Out By Marlies In Home Finale - Rochester Americans
- Four-Goal First Period Powers Stars Past Moose - Texas Stars
- Jacob Melanson Scores Lone Goal in 4-1 Loss to Canucks - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Put a Bow on It- Phantoms Demolish Cleveland in Home Finale - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Rockford Rocks Grand Rapids 4-1 in Slugfest - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolves Blanked by Admirals 5-0 - Chicago Wolves
- Sens' Playoff Push Ends in 5-1 Loss in Laval - Belleville Senators
- Cleveland Monsters Clinch Playoff Berth, Open at Rocket Arena Thursday - Cleveland Monsters
- Dylan Roobroeck Scores 20th Goal as Wolf Pack Down Islanders 4-1 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Wolf Pack Tops Islanders - Bridgeport Islanders
- T-Birds' Comeback Thwarted by Checkers' PK - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Penguins Fight Hard But Lose to Bears, 4-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Sellout Crowd Sees Comets Fall to Syracuse - Utica Comets
- Monsters Fall to Phantoms, Despite Loss Clinch Playoff Berth - Cleveland Monsters
- Bears Take Down Penguins 4-2, Clinch Division - Hershey Bears
- Syracuse Crunch to Face Rochester Americans in North Division Semifinals - Syracuse Crunch
- Charlotte Defeats Springfield 4-2 on the Road - Charlotte Checkers
- Charlotte Defeats Springfield, 4-2, on the Road - Charlotte Checkers
- Crunch Defeat Comets, 3-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- IceHogs Announce 2024-25 Team Awards - Rockford IceHogs
- Wranglers Fall 8-3 to Barracuda - Calgary Wranglers
- Barracuda Explode for Eight Goals in 8-3 Win over Wranglers - San Jose Barracuda
- San Diego Gulls to Host Fan Appreciation Night Saturday, April 19 - San Diego Gulls
- Firebirds Clinch Home-Ice for First Round of Calder Cup Playoffs - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Penguins Call up Jack Beck, Chase Pietila from Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- O'Reilly Named Winner of Fred T. Hunt Award - Milwaukee Admirals
- Milwaukee's Cal O'Reilly Voted Winner of AHL's Fred T. Hunt Memorial Award for 2024-25 - AHL
- Amerks Single Game Tickets for North Division Semifinals to Go on Sale Saturday - Rochester Americans
- Preview: Phantoms vs. Monsters, Game #71 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wolf Pack Conclude 2024-25 Season vs. Islanders - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Penguins, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Suspension to Islanders' Beckman Reduced to Eight Games - AHL
- Game Preview: Condors v Knights, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- IceHogs Play Home Finale against Grand Rapids - Rockford IceHogs
- Preview: Islanders at Wolf Pack - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game #71 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners (33-31-4-2) vs Colorado Eagles (42-20-5-3) - Tucson Roadrunners
- Austin Watson Reassigned to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rochester Americans Stories
- Amerks Shut Out By Marlies In Home Finale
- Amerks Single Game Tickets for North Division Semifinals to Go on Sale Saturday
- Amerks Unveil Guaranteed Home Dates for 2025-26 Season
- Amerks Take Down Monsters to Get Back in Win Column
- Zachary Metsa Named Amerks' 2024-25 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year