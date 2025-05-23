Dunne's Career Night Helps Amerks Force Decisive Game 5 in Laval

May 23, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Laval, Québec) - Josh Dunne validated yet again why he was such a desirable asset for the Buffalo Sabres organization. A player who can be an effective two-way veteran that can lead a group of prospects to a deep playoff run.

He did just that and more for the Rochester Americans, who spearheaded by Dunne's masterful career-high four-point performance, staved off elimination by way a convincing 5-1 win over the LavaL Rocket in Game 4 of the North Division Finals Friday at Place Bell.

The best-of-five series now sees the two top teams from the regular season tied at 2-2 with a winner-take-all decisive Game 5 showdown set for Sunday afternoon back at Place Bell. The winner will advance to meet the Charlotte Checkers in the Eastern Conference Finals series.

In addition to Dunne, Tyson Kozak (1+1), Lukas Rousek (0+2), and Kale Clague (0+2) all posted multi-point games. Isak Rosén and Konsta Helenius both scored on special teams, and Devon Levi had his best start of the series, allowing just one goal while making 22 saves.

Laval continued to rotate goaltenders, this time sending Jacob Fowler to the crease, though the rookie netminder wouldn't make it out of the second period and suffered the loss with 10 saves on the night.

Dating back to 2022, the Amerks have now won five consecutive elimination games on the road.

FIRST PERIOD

The Amerks struck first for the fifth time in their seven playoff games this postseason thanks to Dunne's power-play goal 8:51 into the contest.

With Logan Mailloux in the box for slashing, Lukas Rousek scooted down to the left corner boards in the attacking zone on the man-advantage. With attention on Jiri Kulich on the right wing, Rousek took advantage of an open Dunne, who received a pass for a one-timer in the slot that went five-hole on Fowler to put Rochester up, 1-0.

Dunne contributed to the Amerks doubling their lead 15:07 into the frame. After Levi made a glove save on Laval's Rafaél Harvey-Pinard, the puck went the other way following a face-off in the Rochester defensive zone. Going down the ice the other way, Dunne lugged the puck onto the left-wing boards. From the perimeter, Dunne sent the puck where Kozak stood in the shooting lane to deflect the shot past Fowler to grant the Amerks a 2-0 lead.

SECOND PERIOD

The final seconds of the first period saw Laval accrue three penalties and ended up putting the Amerks on a full two-minute, five-on-three power-play. With 1:47 still left on the man-advantage to start the middle period, Rosén capitalized on the power-play, finishing off a tic-tac-toe play between he, Dunne, and Rousek at the front of the net, slamming the puck by Fowler to help the Amerks gain a commanding 3-0 lead 43 seconds into the period.

Laval immediately amplified its pressure on Levi, with the goaltender thwarting several opportunities until Joshua Roy solved him 7:45 into the period. Adam Engström carried the puck into the deep slot, then fired it through traffic where Levi made the initial save, but a rebound sat for Joshua Roy to push into the goal, temporarily cutting Laval's deficit to a pair of goals.

Dunne's masterful night continued. Rochester didn't allow Laval to have any aspirations of coming back after scoring, as Dunne netted his second of the night less than two minutes after the Rocket got on the board.

Multiple failed clears for the Rocket came back to bite them as Kozak kept the puck on the right side of the ice, sliding it across to Kale Clague, who shuffled the puck to Dunne for a slap shot atop the zone that eluded Fowler's glove, putting the Amerks back up by three and abruptly ending the night of the Rocket goaltender who was pulled after giving up four goals on 14 shots.

Levi's best save of the game came with five minutes to play in the period. Luke Tuch found a loose puck in center for a breakaway. Skating through the gut of the ice, Tuch pulled in on Levi, who crept out of his crease to challenge the Rocket shooter, making a massive glove save to rob another opportunity from the AHL's best team.

THIRD PERIOD

Helenius continued his successful rookie postseason, taking advantage with a shorthanded goal with six minutes to play in regulation.

While on their second kill of the game and of the period, Nikita Novikov swept the puck up in center, then raced down the ice with pressure on him. Novikov slid the puck to Helenius, who went through the left-wing circle to hammer a shot over the glove of Cayden Primeau, making it 5-1 as Rochester put an exclamation point on Game 4.

STARS AND STRIPES

Josh Dunne, who factored in on each of Rochester's first four goals, scored two goals in a game for the sixth time in his career and second in the postseason ... Kale Clague has registered points in six of seven playoff games, as does Konsta Helenius ... Lukas Rousek has posted six assists for a third straight playoff run... Devon Levi allowed fewer than three goals for the first time this series.

UP NEXT

The Amerks and Rocket will go the distance in a winner-take-all Game 5 on Sunday, May 25 at Place Bell. The winning team will meet the Charlotte Checkers later in the Eastern Conference Finals. Puck drop is slated for 4:30 p.m. with broadcast coverage live on AHLTV on FloHockey and The Fan Rochester beginning at 4:25p.m.

Goal Scorers

LAV: J. Dunne (2-PPG, 3), T. Kozak (1-GWG), I. Rosén (5-PPG), K. Helenius (3-SHG)

ROC: J. Roy (2)

Goaltenders

LAV: J. Fowler - 10/14 (L) | C. Primeau - 6/7 (ND)

ROC: D. Levi - 22/23 (W)

Shots

LAV: 23

ROC: 21

Special Teams

LAV: PP (0/2) | PK (4/6)

ROC: PP (2/6) | PK (2/2)

Three Stars:

1. ROC - J. Dunne

2. ROC - L. Rousek

3. ROC - T. Kozak

