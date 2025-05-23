Stars Fall in Overtime, Central Division Finals Headed to Game Five

May 23, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars' Matthew Seminoff and Harrison Scott battle Milwaukee Admirals' Fedor Svechkov

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, are headed to a decisive Game Five in the Central Division Finals after the Milwaukee Admirals evened the series with a 2-1 overtime victory in Game Four on Friday at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

The Stars struck early in Game Four, grabbing a 1-0 lead just 29 seconds into the contest. Curtis McKenzie's rush attempt was turned aside by Matt Murray, but Justin Hryckowian crashed the net and buried the rebound to give Texas the only goal through the first two periods.

Milwaukee finally broke through with 6:06 remaining in regulation, when Joakim Kemell fired a shot from the top of the slot through a screen and over Remi Poirier's blocker, tying the game at 1-1 and forcing overtime.

At 12:11 of overtime, Chase De Leo sent in a wrist shot from the point after Ozzy Wiesblatt forced a turnover at the Texas blue line. Ryder Rolston got a piece of the shot in front, redirecting it past Poirier to give the Admirals a 2-1 win and force a decisive Game Five.

Murray earned the win for Milwaukee, turning aside 22 of 23 shots. Poirier took the loss for Texas, finishing with 22 saves on 24 shots faced.

The Stars will get another chance to clinch the series and secure a spot in the Western Conference Finals when they take on the Admirals in Game Five of the Central Division Finals on Sunday at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Puck drop is set for 6:00 p.m. Catch all the action on AHLTV on FloHockey.

