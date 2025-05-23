Colorado Forces Decisive Game Five with 3-1 Win Over Canucks

May 23, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

LOVELAND, CO. - Colorado forwards Jean-Luc Foudy, Jayson Megna and Tye Felhaber each lit the lamp, while goaltender Trent Miner made24 saves on 25 shots, as the Eagles picked up a 3-1 win over the Abbotsford on Friday. The win now evens the best-of-five Pacific Division Finals series at 2-2 and forces a winner-take-all Game Five on Monday at Blue Arena. Forward Nate Smith notched the Canucks lone goal, as goaltender Arturs Silovs suffered the loss, allowing three goals on 29 shots.

Colorado would get on the board first when Foudy stationed himself on top of the crease, before tipping a wraparound attempt into the back of the net. The goal was Foudy's first of the playoffs and gave the Eagles a 1-0 edge just 3:36 into the contest. Colorado would go on to outshoot the Canucks 8-6 in the first period and carried a 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

A strong effort on the forecheck would create a turnover, which Megna would bury from between the circles, extending the Eagles advantage to 2-0 at the 11:14 mark of the second period.

Colorado would add another goal before the close of the middle frame, this time coming on the power play. After a save by Miner, an odd-man rush would be capped with a wrister from the left-wing circle by Felhaber, pushing the Eagles lead to 3-0 with 35 seconds remaining in the second stanza. The tally was Colorado's first power-play goal of the series, and the first goal allowed on the man-advantage by Abbotsford in the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs.

The Canucks would finally jump on the scoreboard when forward Nate Smith tucked home a loose puck in the crease, trimming the deficit to 3-1 at the 14:04 mark of the third period.

As time wound down, Abbotsford would pull Silovs in favor of the extra attacker, but would come no closer, falling by a final count of 3-1.

The Eagles finished the night going 1-for-4 on the power play and a perfect 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

The Eagles finished the night going 1-for-4 on the power play and a perfect 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

The Eagles will be back in action when they continue their Pacific Division Finals series against the Canucks, with Game Five on Monday, May 26th at 3:05pm MT at Blue Arena.







