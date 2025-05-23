Penguins Sign Forward Brayden Edwards

May 23, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have signed forward Brayden Edwards to a two-year American Hockey League contract starting in the 2025-26 season.

Edwards, 20, just concluded a four-year junior career in the Western Hockey League. This season, he led the Lethbridge Hurricanes in all three major offensive categories with 31 goals and 46 assists for 77 points. He also topped the Hurricanes with 31 goals the year prior, 2023-24.

A native of Abbotsford, British Columbia, Edwards amassed 17 points (6G-11A) in 16 playoff games with Lethbridge this spring, tying him for the team lead.

In 247 WHL games as a member of the Hurricanes and Winnipeg Ice, Edwards compiled 82 goals and 120 assists for 202 career points.

Season-ticket packages for the Penguins' 2025-26 regular season, including Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans, as well as Corporate Partnership opportunities are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

Every minute of Penguins hockey can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular-season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.







American Hockey League Stories from May 23, 2025

Penguins Sign Forward Brayden Edwards - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.