The Canucks Fell, 3-1, to the Colorado Eagles in Game 4

May 23, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Abbotsford Canucks News Release







The Abbotsford Canucks kicked off Game 4 against the Colorado Eagles with hopes of clinching a win and advancing to the next round.

Goaltenders remained the same for both sides-Artūrs Šilovs got the start for the Canucks, while Trent Miner took his place in net for the Eagles.

Looking to set the tone early, the Canucks looked to come out strong. Just minutes into the game, Jujhar Khaira broke free on a breakaway, but Miner made a key save to keep the game scoreless. Shortly after, the Eagles responded. Jean-Luc Foudy found the back of the net just three and a half minutes into the period, giving Colorado an early 1-0 lead. The Canucks pushed hard to even the score before the first intermission, but Miner remained sharp. At the other end, Šilovs shut down the Eagles' remaining chances, keeping it a 1-0 game after 20 minutes.

In the second period, Abbotsford continued to push for the equalizer. Five minutes in, they earned the first power play of the game but were unable to capitalize. The Eagles extended their lead around the 11-minute mark, as Jayson Megna buried a shot to make it 2-0. The Canucks faced more adversity when Phil Di Giuseppe was sent off for cross-checking, but they successfully killed the penalty. However, a subsequent penalty proved costly-Tye Felhaber scored on the man advantage, breaking Abbotsford's perfect penalty kill streak and sending the Eagles into the final frame up 3-0.

With 20 minutes left to save their playoff hopes, the Canucks opened the third with a power play but couldn't find the net. Instead, they were forced to kill off two consecutive penalties. Midway through the period, during 4-on-4 play, Nate Smith finally got Abbotsford on the board with a goal in front. Despite ramping up the pressure and pulling Šilovs for an extra attacker in the final moments, the Canucks couldn't beat Miner again.

The Eagles held on for a 3-1 win, tying the series and forcing a decisive Game 5-winner takes all-set for Monday.







