Abbotsford Canucks to Host Calder Cup Championship Celebration this Thursday, June 26

June 25, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Abbotsford, BC - The Abbotsford Canucks are bringing the Calder Cup home, and we want to celebrate with you! Join us this Thursday, June 26, at the Abbotsford Centre for an unforgettable Championship Celebration as we welcome the team back and honour their historic 2025 Calder Cup victory. 

Doors open at 5:30pm, with the event kicking off at 6:30pm. Tickets are just $5, and all proceeds support the Canucks for Kids Fund. Fans are encouraged to secure their spot now and be part of this once-in-a-lifetime night. Grab your tickets today HERE. 

Celebrate the first Calder Cup victory in franchise history alongside your championship team. Relive unforgettable playoff moments with General Manager Ryan Johnson, Head Coach Manny Malhotra, and players as they share this remarkable achievement with the fans. It's more than a celebration, it's a thank you to the best fans in the AHL, who helped create a true home-ice advantage and powered the team to victory. 

The night will also include appearances from Canucks alumni, exclusive championship merchandise, and fun for the whole family with photo ops featuring Fin and the Fanboni. Whether you're a longtime season ticket holder or new fan,  this is your chance to be part of Canucks history. 

From opening the playoffs against Tucson to hoisting the Calder Cup in Charlotte, the Canucks' playoff journey was nothing short of remarkable. This championship run was built on grit, resilience, and the unrelenting support of a passionate fan base. After an incredible home schedule during the regular season, that saw Abbotsford go 24-11-0-1, plus a league-best 10-3 during the playoffs, the team will take centre stage at the Abbotsford Centre for one final time this season! The Abbotsford Centre became one of the toughest places to play in the AHL, and this week, it becomes the place to celebrate a championship!







