Bears Sign Goaltender Mitch Gibson to AHL Contract

June 25, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that the club has signed goaltender Mitch Gibson to an American Hockey League contract for the 2025-26 season. The announcement was made by Hershey vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer.

Gibson, 26, appeared in one game with Hershey last season, stopping 26 shots to earn a win at Springfield on Oct. 26. The 6'2'', 204-pound netminder spent the majority of the season with the club's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays, where he went 12-1-0 in 14 games for South Carolina this season, posting a 1.75 goals-against average and a .933 save percentage in an injury-shortened season. He went 1-3 in four playoff games for the Stingrays with a 3.40 goals-against average and an .870 save percentage.

The Phoenixville, Pennsylvania native is 3-0-0 in his AHL career with Hershey with a 1.94 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage. He made his AHL debut on Oct. 22, 2023, stopping 21 shots in a win at Bridgeport. He served as Hershey's third goaltender during the team's run to the 2024 Calder Cup title.

With the Stingrays as a rookie in 2023-24, Gibson went 22-14-3 with a 2.56 goals-against average, an .899 save percentage, and three shutouts. Gibson's 2.56 goals-against average ranked third among ECHL goaltenders with 40 or more games played. He was credited with a goal in the Stingrays' win over Savannah on Dec. 1, 2013, becoming the 16th goaltender in ECHL history to score.

Gibson was selected in the fourth round (124th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft by the Washington Capitals.

Gibson was selected in the fourth round (124th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft by the Washington Capitals.







