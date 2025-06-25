Condors Sign Pitlick Brothers

June 25, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Bakersfield Condors announced today that the team has signed Rhett Pitlick to a two-year American Hockey League contract and Rem Pitlick to a one-year AHL pact.

Rhett Pitlick, 24, turned pro with the Condors at the end of the 2024-25 season and had six assists in six games. He wrapped his collegiate career at Minnesota State University, leading the Mavericks in scoring with 40 points (13g-27a) in 39 games. From 2021-24, he played three seasons at the University of Minnesota, tying for the team lead in scoring with 36 points (19g-17a) in 39 games in 2023-24. He was originally selected in the fifth round (#131 overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft by Montreal.

Rem Pitlick, 28, is Rhett's older brother and was drafted in the third round (#76 overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft by Nashville. He has played 131 games in the NHL with Nashville, Minnesota, Montreal, and Chicago, amassing 54 points (21g-23a). At the AHL level, Pitlick has played 166 games, scoring 57 goals and adding 81 assists for 138 points. Last season, he notched 13 points (2g-11a) in 18 games with San Jose.

