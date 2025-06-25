Ontario's Ariel Padilla Honored by AHL with Frank Torres Memorial Award

June 25, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







INDIANAPOLIS, IN - The American Hockey League honored Ariel Padilla, the Ontario Reign's Director of Ticket Sales and Marketing, with the Frank Torres Memorial Award at the 2025 AHL Team Business Meetings in Indianapolis on Wednesday afternoon.

The Frank Torres Memorial Award is presented to an individual in recognition of outstanding leadership in business development or sales while exemplifying creativity, support and integrity.

Padilla began her AHL career with the Reign in 2017 as an Inside Sales Representative and is now responsible for overseeing the organization's ticket sales and marketing departments. A leader by example and a trusted mentor, Padilla has been vital to the Reign's success and accomplishments.

In the past seven years, Padilla has been promoted multiple times to the positions of supervisor, manager, and senior manager, before earning her current title. During that time, she consistently achieved goals, inspired her employees, and developed a strong culture of creativity, trust and support within her departments.

The Frank Torres Memorial Award was established last season to honor Frank Torres, the vice president of business operations for the San Jose Barracuda who passed away in January 2024.

