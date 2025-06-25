Providence Bruins Sign Joey Abate to Two-Year AHL Contract Extension

June 25, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence, RI - Providence Bruins General Manager Evan Gold announced today, June 25, that the Providence Bruins have signed forward Joey Abate to a two-year AHL contract extension.

Abate, 26, skated in 44 games for Providence last season, tallying a career-high eight goals and four assists. The 6-foot-1, 197-pound forward notched an assist in the P-Bruins' overtime victory over the Charlotte Checkers in game four of the Atlantic Division Semifinals. Abate totals 14 goals and 17 assists in 132 career AHL games with Providence.

The Bloomingdale, Illinois, native played three seasons at the University of Nebraska-Omaha before joining the Providence Bruins for the 2022-23 season.







