Providence Bruins Announce Opening Day for 2025-26 Season
June 17, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins have announced that Opening Day, presented by AJT Supplies Inc., for the 2025-26 season will take place at the Amica Mutual Pavilion on Sunday, October 12 at 3:05 p.m.
Seats for Opening Night are currently included in all Providence Bruins Season Memberships, available now for just $1 down, before tickets go on sale to the general public. For more information or to purchase, visit Providencebruins.com.
Check out the Providence Bruins Statistics
American Hockey League Stories from June 17, 2025
- Providence Bruins Announce Opening Day for 2025-26 Season - Providence Bruins
- Dallas Stars Sign Goaltender Ben Kraws to One-Year, Two-Way Contract - Texas Stars
- Bears Re-Sign Forward Grant Cruikshank - Hershey Bears
- Four Syracuse Crunch Alumni Named to Preliminary 2026 Olympics Rosters - Syracuse Crunch
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.