Providence Bruins Announce Opening Day for 2025-26 Season

June 17, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins have announced that Opening Day, presented by AJT Supplies Inc., for the 2025-26 season will take place at the Amica Mutual Pavilion on Sunday, October 12 at 3:05 p.m.

Seats for Opening Night are currently included in all Providence Bruins Season Memberships, available now for just $1 down, before tickets go on sale to the general public. For more information or to purchase, visit Providencebruins.com.







