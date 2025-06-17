Griffins Calder Cup Champ Tomas Nosek Wins Stanley Cup with Florida

June 17, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Thanks to the Florida Panthers' 4-2 series victory over the Edmonton Oilers in the 2025 Stanley Cup Final, a Grand Rapids Griffins alum will have his name engraved on the Stanley Cup for the sixth straight year, the 12th time in the last 18 years, and the 14th time in the last 21 seasons.

Tomas Nosek became the first player to hoist the Stanley Cup after winning a Calder Cup in Grand Rapids. He's the first former Griffin to win the cup as a player since 2022 (Darren Helm, Colorado), and he'll soon become the 21st former Grand Rapids player or coach to have his name added to the most famous trophy in sports. Back in 2017, Nosek led Grand Rapids with 10 goals and 22 points (10-12-22) during the franchise's second Calder Cup run.

Another former Griffin, Florida assistant general manager Brett Peterson, has now won back-to-back titles with the Panthers, making him only the fourth person to win two Stanley Cups after leaving Grand Rapids. He joins Helm (2008 Detroit, 2022 Colorado), Tomas Kopecky (2008 Detroit, 2010 Chicago), and former Tampa Bay assistant GM Stacy Roest (2020 and 2021), who was the first to accomplish the feat in a front-office capacity.

Nosek showed three points (0-3-3), four penalty minutes and a plus-four rating in 16 playoff games with Florida after producing nine points (1-8-9), 10 penalty minutes and a plus-four rating in 59 regular-season games. Over his 10-year NHL career, the 32-year-old has 116 points (45-71-116) in 493 regular-season outings and 17 points (6-11-17) in 68 postseason games. With the Griffins from 2014-17, Nosek totaled 105 points (41-64-105) in 176 regular-season games and 30 points (13-17-30) in 40 playoff contests.

Named to his position with the Panthers in November 2020, Peterson is believed to be the first Black assistant GM in the NHL. In November 2023, he was named general manager of the 2024 United States Men's National Team, becoming the first Black executive to hold that position. Peterson logged 18 games with the Griffins as a defenseman in 2008-09, recording one assist, four penalty minutes and an even plus-minus rating.

As the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs dawned in April, 13 of the 16 teams claimed a former Griffin within their player, coaching or hockey operations ranks.

STANLEY CUP FINAL RESULT

3. Florida (Tomas Nosek, asst. GM Brett Peterson) defeated 3. Edmonton (Mattias Janmark, Calvin Pickard, pro scout Chris Cichocki, head of goalie scouting & development Jeff Salajko), 4-2

CONFERENCE FINALS RESULTS

Eastern Conference

3. Florida (Tomas Nosek, asst. GM Brett Peterson) defeated 2. Carolina, 4-1

Western Conference

3. Edmonton (Mattias Janmark, Calvin Pickard, pro scout Chris Cichocki, head of goalie scouting & development Jeff Salajko) defeated 2. Dallas (Brendan Smith, GM Jim Nill, equipment assistant Andrew Stegehuis), 4-1

SECOND ROUND RESULTS

Eastern Conference

3. Florida (Tomas Nosek, asst. GM Brett Peterson) defeated 1. Toronto (Calle Jarnkrok), 4-3

2. Carolina defeated 1. Washington (Dylan McIlrath), 4-1

Western Conference

2. Dallas (Brendan Smith, GM Jim Nill, equipment assistant Andrew Stegehuis) defeated 1. Winnipeg (asst. athletic therapist Brad Shaw), 4-2

3. Edmonton (Mattias Janmark, Calvin Pickard, pro scout Chris Cichocki, head of goalie scouting & development Jeff Salajko) defeated 1. Vegas (head coach Bruce Cassidy), 4-1

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

Eastern Conference

1. Washington (Dylan McIlrath) defeated WC2. Montreal, 4-1

2. Carolina defeated 3. New Jersey (Dennis Cholowski, Tomas Tatar), 4-1

1. Toronto (Calle Jarnkrok) defeated WC1. Ottawa (Nick Jensen), 4-1

3. Florida (Tomas Nosek, asst. GM Brett Peterson) defeated 2. Tampa Bay (Luke Glendening, asst. GM/dir. of player development Stacy Roest, asst. coach Jeff Blashill), 4-1

Western Conference

1. Winnipeg (asst. athletic therapist Brad Shaw) defeated WC2. St. Louis (amateur scout Michel Picard), 4-3

2. Dallas (Brendan Smith, GM Jim Nill, equipment assistant Andrew Stegehuis) defeated 3. Colorado (head coach Jared Bednar), 4-3

1. Vegas (head coach Bruce Cassidy) defeated WC1. Minnesota (Gustav Nyquist, pro scout Mark Mowers), 4-2

3. Edmonton (Mattias Janmark, Calvin Pickard, pro scout Chris Cichocki, head of goalie scouting & development Jeff Salajko) defeated 2. Los Angeles, 4-2







American Hockey League Stories from June 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.