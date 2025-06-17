Firebirds' Colin Zulianello Hired to Seattle Kraken Coaching Staff

PALM DESERT, CA - The Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) announced today that Colin Zulianello has been promoted from the Coachella Valley Firebirds to the National Hockey League as the Kraken's new Goaltending Coach. Zulianello has been on the Firebirds' coaching staff since the team's inaugural season in 2022. The announcement was made today alongside the additions of new Kraken assistant coaches Aaron Schneekloth and Chris Taylor.

"I'm excited to have Aaron, Chris and Colin join our coaching staff," said Seattle Kraken Head Coach Lane Lambert via the team's press release. "Each of them brings a wealth of experience and a unique voice to the locker room, and Colin's familiarity with the goalies in our system will be a huge benefit heading into the upcoming season."

Zulianello, 46, spent the past three seasons as the goaltending coach of Seattle's AHL affiliate, the Coachella Valley Firebirds. Over the course of his time there, he worked closely with Kraken goaltender Joey Daccord and prospect Nikke Kokko, who finished the 2024-25 campaign ranked first among AHL rookie netminders in wins (20), goals-against average (2.26) and save percentage (.913), while also being named to the AHL All-Rookie Team. Prior to working for Coachella Valley, Zulianello spent three seasons as the goaltending coach for the Stockton Heat (AHL) from 2016-19.

"We are very proud of Colin for his work and contributions to the organization," said Troy Bodie, the Firebirds' Vice President of Hockey Operations. "Colin has devoted a tremendous amount of time and effort to his craft, and the results are evident in the success of our goaltenders both on and off the ice. We wish him all the best in his new role with the big club."

As a goaltender, Zulianello's career includes 122 career regular-season appearances in the ECHL from 2001-05 with Las Vegas, Idaho, San Diego, Long Beach, Charlotte, Augusta, and Mississippi, four games in the AHL with Springfield from 2001-03 and four years of college hockey with Colorado College from 1997-2001. A native of Thunder Bay, Ontario, Zulianello has a master's degree in education from Lakehead University.







