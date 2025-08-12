Firebirds' Half Season and 9 Game Ticket Plans, Giveaway Schedule Announced
August 12, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release
PALM DESERT, CA - The Countdown to Opening Day Continues! The Coachella Valley Firebirds, proud American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken), are counting down the days until hockey returns to the desert with the launch of Half Season and 9-Game Plans for the upcoming season.
Additionally, updated details for theme and promotional event nights are available including giveaway items, the return of $5 Beer Nights, and more!
Plans to Fit Your Lifestyle
The Coachella Valley Firebirds' Half Season and 9-Game Plans are designed to provide fans with the ultimate experience featuring exclusive perks and savings across the season. Each plan guarantees the same seat for every game, ensuring you never miss a moment of the on-ice action from your favorite spot. Fans will also benefit from significant savings off box office pricing, with the added bonus of no service fees or taxes. Plus, these plans provide parking perks offering special discounts, and flexible monthly payment options making it easy to secure access all season.
Half Season Plans
Red Plan
Friday, October 10th vs. San Diego - Home Opener
Thursday, October 30th vs. San Diego
Wednesday, November 5th vs. Colorado - $5 Beer Night
Sunday, November 16th vs. Abbotsford
Sunday, November 23rd vs. Calgary
Wednesday, December 3rd vs. Texas
Friday, December 19th vs. Bakersfield - Teddy Bear Toss
Wednesday, December 31st vs. Bakersfield - New Year's Eve/$5 Beer Night
Saturday, January 10th vs. Henderson - Pride Night
Wednesday, January 21st vs. San Jose - Golf Night (New) /$5 Beer Night
Wednesday, January 28th vs. Colorado - $5 Beer Night
Friday, February 13th vs. Tucson - Kraken Night
Thursday, February 26th vs. Henderson
Saturday, March 7th vs. Calgary
Friday, March 13th vs. Ontario - Fuego's Birthday
Saturday, March 28th vs. San Jose - First Responders Night
Wednesday, April 1st vs. Ontario - $5 Beer Night
Saturday, April 11th vs. Ontario
Blue Plan
Saturday, October 18th vs. Colorado
Saturday, November 1st vs. Colorado - Dia de los Muertos
Tuesday, November 11th vs. Bakersfield - Military Appreciation Night
Friday, November 21st vs. San Diego
Saturday, November 29th vs. Texas
Wednesday, December 17th vs. San Jose
Saturday, December 27th vs. Abbotsford
Wednesday, January 7th vs. Henderson - $5 Beer Night
Sunday, January 18th vs. Abbotsford - Kids Night
Friday, January 23rd vs. Ontario
Friday, January 30th vs. San Diego
Sunday, February 15th vs. Tucson - Winter Games Night/$5 Beer Night
Saturday, February 28th vs. Bakersfield - Cancer Awareness Night
Sunday, March 8th vs. Calgary - Teacher Appreciation Night
Wednesday, March 25th vs. Calgary
Sunday, March 29th vs. San Jose
Wednesday, April 8th vs. Henderson - Country Night (New) /$5 Beer Night
Sunday, April 19th vs. Abbotsford - Fan Appreciation Night
New 9-Game Plans Offer More Flexibility for Fans
The Firebirds are offering new and improved 9-Game Plans with the perfect blend of flexibility and access. Fans can now select from three different plan options allowing for greater customization around the biggest games of the season. With access to high-demand theme nights including Teddy Bear Toss, Military Appreciation, Pride Night, and Kraken Night, as well as popular giveaway games featuring exclusive limited-edition items, fans can pick the nights that matter most. Whether you're after family fun, can't-miss promotions, or the biggest rivalries, our 9-Game Plan options let you lock in great seats for the season's top matchups.
Red Line Weekend Plan
Saturday, October 18th vs. Colorado
Sunday, November 23rd vs. Calgary
Friday, December 19th vs. Bakersfield - Teddy Bear Toss
Sunday, January 18th vs. Abbotsford - Kids Night
Friday, January 30th vs. San Diego
Saturday, March 7th vs. Calgary
Friday, March 13th vs. Ontario - Fuego's Birthday
Saturday, March 28th vs. San Jose - First Responders Night
Saturday, April 11th vs. Ontario
Blue Line Weekend Plan
Saturday, November 1st vs. Colorado
Friday, November 21st vs. San Diego
Saturday, December 27th vs. Abbotsford
Saturday, January 10th vs. Henderson - Pride Night
Friday, January 23rd vs. Ontario
Friday, February 13th vs Tucson - Kraken Night
Sunday, February 15th vs. Tucson - Winter Games Night/$5 Beer Night
Saturday, February 28th vs. Bakersfield - Cancer Awareness Night
Sunday, March 29th vs. San Jose
Home Opener Plan
Friday, October 10th vs. San Diego - Home Opener
Tuesday, November 11th vs. Bakersfield - Military Appreciation Night
Sunday, November 16th vs. Abbotsford
Saturday, November 29th vs. Texas
Wednesday, December 31st vs. Bakersfield - New Year's Eve/$5 Beer Night
Wednesday, January 21st vs. San Jose - $5 Beer Night
Sunday, March 8th vs. Calgary - Teacher Appreciation Night
Wednesday, April 1st vs. Ontario - $5 Beer Night
Sunday, April 19th vs. Abbotsford - Fan Appreciation Night
Don't miss your chance to be a part of a special season of events. With ticket packages designed to fit your lifestyle - including full season, half season, 9-game plans, and more - there is something for every fan this season. Join the Firebirds Family and get ready for the return of hockey this October.
2025-26 Giveaway Schedule
The Coachella Valley Firebirds have unveiled a packed theme and promotional schedule for the 2025-26 season, featuring exclusive giveaways on key promotional nights. Highlights include an opening night rally towel, Dia de los Muertos poncho, Military themed bucket hat, and much more! Quantities are limited and available on a first come, first served basis; one item per ticket. The giveaway schedule is below:
Friday, October 10 vs. San Diego - Home Opener
The Firebirds kick off the 2025-26 season, presented by Acrisure.
Giveaway: Rally Towel
Saturday, November 1 vs. Colorado - Dia de los Muertos
Celebrate culture and community as the Firebirds wear Dia de los Muertos themed jerseys (full game), presented by Verizon.
Giveaway: Themed Poncho
Tuesday, November 11 vs. Bakersfield - Military Appreciation Night
A night of honor and gratitude featuring a new Military-inspired jersey (full game), presented by Spotlight 29 Casino.
Giveaway: Military Themed Bucket Hat
Saturday, December 19 vs. Bakersfield - Teddy Bear Toss Night
The Season of Giving will kick off in November and conclude with our annual Teddy Bear Toss Night, presented by The General Air Conditioning and Plumbing. Fans are encouraged to dress in festive holiday attired and bring teddy bears to toss on the ice for charity after the Firebirds' first goal.
Giveaway: Ugly Sweater Themed Blanket
Wednesday, December 31 vs. Bakersfield - New Year's Eve/$5 Beer Night
Ring in the new year at the second annual New Year's Eve game, presented by buzzbox. Fans are invited to stay after the game for the largest indoor fireworks display in the Coachella Valley! Giveaway: TBA
Saturday, January 10 vs. Henderson - Pride Night
Celebrate inclusivity, diversity and more with our annual Pride Night, presented by McDonald's, featuring special performances, LGBTQIA+ youth initiatives, and a game worn jersey which will raise money for Palm Springs Pride youth services programs.
Giveaway: Pride Themed Crossbody Bag
Sunday, January 18 vs. Abbotsford - Kid's Night
Join us for a special game night where Coachella Valley kids take over the game for our Kid's Night, presented by California Bank & Trust.
Giveaway: Youth Jersey (kids 12 and under)
Wednesday, January 21 vs. San Jose - Golf Night (NEW)/$5 Beer Night
Tee up for a night on the ice with the Firebirds showcasing Golf events, culture, fashion and more, presented by City of Indian Wells.
Giveaway: Themed Microfiber Golf Towel
Friday, February 13 vs. Tucson - Kraken Night
The Firebirds honor their NHL affiliate with Seattle Kraken-themed warm-up jersey along with Kraken traditions, player profiles, fan stories and more, presented by Alaska Airlines.
Giveaway: Firebirds/Kraken Dual Branded Grant Fuhr Goalie Mask
Sunday, February 15 vs. Tucson - Winter Games Night (NEW)/$5 Beer Night
Celebrate the thrill of winter sports with a night dedicated to the best athletes taking on the snow and ice, presented by Silvercrest. This will also be a $5 Beer Night!
Giveaway: TBA
Saturday, February 28 vs. Bakersfield - Cancer Awareness Night
Join us for Cancer Awareness Night, presented by El Paseo Jewelers, featuring stories of support, along with education, prevention, and other local resources for those impacted by cancer. The night will center around cancer fundraising opportunities for a variety of cancers and include a specialty jersey.
Giveaway: Cancer Awareness Themed Bandana
Sunday, March 8 vs. Calgary - Teacher Appreciation Night
Celebrate Coachella Valley educators with a special night dedicated to teachers and educational administrators, presented by Walter Clark Legal Group. Additional details for the game and affiliated community educational initiatives will be released at a later date.
Friday, March 13 vs. Ontario - Fuego's Birthday
Celebrate the birthday of everyone's favorite mascot - Fuego, presented by LiUNA. Fuego and friends are excited to welcome all fans to celebrate with festive pre-game events, in-game surprises, and more!
Giveaway: Fuego Pennant and Mascot Poster
Saturday, March 28 vs. San Jose - First Responders Night
A heartfelt salute to local heroes in our community, presented by Eisenhower Health.
Giveaway: First Responders Themed Insulated Cooler Bag
Wednesday, April 8 vs. Henderson - Country Night (NEW)/$5 Beer Night
Dust off your boots and enjoy a night of country-themed fun, presented by Stand Together.
Giveaway: Firebirds Themed Straw Cowboy Hat
Sunday, April 19 vs. Abbotsford - Fan Appreciation Night
Close out the regular season by celebrating Firebirds fans with special in-game giveaways, fan appreciation stories, season highlights and more, presented by Acrisure.
Giveaway: Mini Fuego Haboob Globe
*Schedule dates, details, and giveaway items are subject to change
Additional details regarding giveaways, specialty jerseys, and in-game activations will be announced throughout the season. For the most up-to-date news and information, visit CVFirebirds.com.
American Hockey League Stories from August 12, 2025
- Firebirds' Half Season and 9 Game Ticket Plans, Giveaway Schedule Announced - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Syracuse Crunch Single Game Tickets on Sale Now - Syracuse Crunch
- Eddie Fritz Named Condors Video Coordinator - Bakersfield Condors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Coachella Valley Firebirds Stories
- Firebirds' Half Season and 9 Game Ticket Plans, Giveaway Schedule Announced
- Firebirds Re-Sign Forward Landon McCallum to One-Year Contract
- Firebirds Announce Theme and Promo Night Schedule for Upcoming Season
- Firebirds Re-Sign Defenseman Charlie Wright to One-Year Contract
- Firebirds Re-Sign Goaltender Jack LaFontaine