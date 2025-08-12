Firebirds' Half Season and 9 Game Ticket Plans, Giveaway Schedule Announced

PALM DESERT, CA - The Countdown to Opening Day Continues! The Coachella Valley Firebirds, proud American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken), are counting down the days until hockey returns to the desert with the launch of Half Season and 9-Game Plans for the upcoming season.

Additionally, updated details for theme and promotional event nights are available including giveaway items, the return of $5 Beer Nights, and more!

Plans to Fit Your Lifestyle

The Coachella Valley Firebirds' Half Season and 9-Game Plans are designed to provide fans with the ultimate experience featuring exclusive perks and savings across the season. Each plan guarantees the same seat for every game, ensuring you never miss a moment of the on-ice action from your favorite spot. Fans will also benefit from significant savings off box office pricing, with the added bonus of no service fees or taxes. Plus, these plans provide parking perks offering special discounts, and flexible monthly payment options making it easy to secure access all season.

Half Season Plans

Red Plan

Friday, October 10th vs. San Diego - Home Opener

Thursday, October 30th vs. San Diego

Wednesday, November 5th vs. Colorado - $5 Beer Night

Sunday, November 16th vs. Abbotsford

Sunday, November 23rd vs. Calgary

Wednesday, December 3rd vs. Texas

Friday, December 19th vs. Bakersfield - Teddy Bear Toss

Wednesday, December 31st vs. Bakersfield - New Year's Eve/$5 Beer Night

Saturday, January 10th vs. Henderson - Pride Night

Wednesday, January 21st vs. San Jose - Golf Night (New) /$5 Beer Night

Wednesday, January 28th vs. Colorado - $5 Beer Night

Friday, February 13th vs. Tucson - Kraken Night

Thursday, February 26th vs. Henderson

Saturday, March 7th vs. Calgary

Friday, March 13th vs. Ontario - Fuego's Birthday

Saturday, March 28th vs. San Jose - First Responders Night

Wednesday, April 1st vs. Ontario - $5 Beer Night

Saturday, April 11th vs. Ontario

Blue Plan

Saturday, October 18th vs. Colorado

Saturday, November 1st vs. Colorado - Dia de los Muertos

Tuesday, November 11th vs. Bakersfield - Military Appreciation Night

Friday, November 21st vs. San Diego

Saturday, November 29th vs. Texas

Wednesday, December 17th vs. San Jose

Saturday, December 27th vs. Abbotsford

Wednesday, January 7th vs. Henderson - $5 Beer Night

Sunday, January 18th vs. Abbotsford - Kids Night

Friday, January 23rd vs. Ontario

Friday, January 30th vs. San Diego

Sunday, February 15th vs. Tucson - Winter Games Night/$5 Beer Night

Saturday, February 28th vs. Bakersfield - Cancer Awareness Night

Sunday, March 8th vs. Calgary - Teacher Appreciation Night

Wednesday, March 25th vs. Calgary

Sunday, March 29th vs. San Jose

Wednesday, April 8th vs. Henderson - Country Night (New) /$5 Beer Night

Sunday, April 19th vs. Abbotsford - Fan Appreciation Night

New 9-Game Plans Offer More Flexibility for Fans

The Firebirds are offering new and improved 9-Game Plans with the perfect blend of flexibility and access. Fans can now select from three different plan options allowing for greater customization around the biggest games of the season. With access to high-demand theme nights including Teddy Bear Toss, Military Appreciation, Pride Night, and Kraken Night, as well as popular giveaway games featuring exclusive limited-edition items, fans can pick the nights that matter most. Whether you're after family fun, can't-miss promotions, or the biggest rivalries, our 9-Game Plan options let you lock in great seats for the season's top matchups.

Red Line Weekend Plan

Saturday, October 18th vs. Colorado

Sunday, November 23rd vs. Calgary

Friday, December 19th vs. Bakersfield - Teddy Bear Toss

Sunday, January 18th vs. Abbotsford - Kids Night

Friday, January 30th vs. San Diego

Saturday, March 7th vs. Calgary

Friday, March 13th vs. Ontario - Fuego's Birthday

Saturday, March 28th vs. San Jose - First Responders Night

Saturday, April 11th vs. Ontario

Blue Line Weekend Plan

Saturday, November 1st vs. Colorado

Friday, November 21st vs. San Diego

Saturday, December 27th vs. Abbotsford

Saturday, January 10th vs. Henderson - Pride Night

Friday, January 23rd vs. Ontario

Friday, February 13th vs Tucson - Kraken Night

Sunday, February 15th vs. Tucson - Winter Games Night/$5 Beer Night

Saturday, February 28th vs. Bakersfield - Cancer Awareness Night

Sunday, March 29th vs. San Jose

Home Opener Plan

Friday, October 10th vs. San Diego - Home Opener

Tuesday, November 11th vs. Bakersfield - Military Appreciation Night

Sunday, November 16th vs. Abbotsford

Saturday, November 29th vs. Texas

Wednesday, December 31st vs. Bakersfield - New Year's Eve/$5 Beer Night

Wednesday, January 21st vs. San Jose - $5 Beer Night

Sunday, March 8th vs. Calgary - Teacher Appreciation Night

Wednesday, April 1st vs. Ontario - $5 Beer Night

Sunday, April 19th vs. Abbotsford - Fan Appreciation Night

Don't miss your chance to be a part of a special season of events. With ticket packages designed to fit your lifestyle - including full season, half season, 9-game plans, and more - there is something for every fan this season. Join the Firebirds Family and get ready for the return of hockey this October.

2025-26 Giveaway Schedule

The Coachella Valley Firebirds have unveiled a packed theme and promotional schedule for the 2025-26 season, featuring exclusive giveaways on key promotional nights. Highlights include an opening night rally towel, Dia de los Muertos poncho, Military themed bucket hat, and much more! Quantities are limited and available on a first come, first served basis; one item per ticket. The giveaway schedule is below:

Friday, October 10 vs. San Diego - Home Opener

The Firebirds kick off the 2025-26 season, presented by Acrisure.

Giveaway: Rally Towel

Saturday, November 1 vs. Colorado - Dia de los Muertos

Celebrate culture and community as the Firebirds wear Dia de los Muertos themed jerseys (full game), presented by Verizon.

Giveaway: Themed Poncho

Tuesday, November 11 vs. Bakersfield - Military Appreciation Night

A night of honor and gratitude featuring a new Military-inspired jersey (full game), presented by Spotlight 29 Casino.

Giveaway: Military Themed Bucket Hat

Saturday, December 19 vs. Bakersfield - Teddy Bear Toss Night

The Season of Giving will kick off in November and conclude with our annual Teddy Bear Toss Night, presented by The General Air Conditioning and Plumbing. Fans are encouraged to dress in festive holiday attired and bring teddy bears to toss on the ice for charity after the Firebirds' first goal.

Giveaway: Ugly Sweater Themed Blanket

Wednesday, December 31 vs. Bakersfield - New Year's Eve/$5 Beer Night

Ring in the new year at the second annual New Year's Eve game, presented by buzzbox. Fans are invited to stay after the game for the largest indoor fireworks display in the Coachella Valley! Giveaway: TBA

Saturday, January 10 vs. Henderson - Pride Night

Celebrate inclusivity, diversity and more with our annual Pride Night, presented by McDonald's, featuring special performances, LGBTQIA+ youth initiatives, and a game worn jersey which will raise money for Palm Springs Pride youth services programs.

Giveaway: Pride Themed Crossbody Bag

Sunday, January 18 vs. Abbotsford - Kid's Night

Join us for a special game night where Coachella Valley kids take over the game for our Kid's Night, presented by California Bank & Trust.

Giveaway: Youth Jersey (kids 12 and under)

Wednesday, January 21 vs. San Jose - Golf Night (NEW)/$5 Beer Night

Tee up for a night on the ice with the Firebirds showcasing Golf events, culture, fashion and more, presented by City of Indian Wells.

Giveaway: Themed Microfiber Golf Towel

Friday, February 13 vs. Tucson - Kraken Night

The Firebirds honor their NHL affiliate with Seattle Kraken-themed warm-up jersey along with Kraken traditions, player profiles, fan stories and more, presented by Alaska Airlines.

Giveaway: Firebirds/Kraken Dual Branded Grant Fuhr Goalie Mask

Sunday, February 15 vs. Tucson - Winter Games Night (NEW)/$5 Beer Night

Celebrate the thrill of winter sports with a night dedicated to the best athletes taking on the snow and ice, presented by Silvercrest. This will also be a $5 Beer Night!

Giveaway: TBA

Saturday, February 28 vs. Bakersfield - Cancer Awareness Night

Join us for Cancer Awareness Night, presented by El Paseo Jewelers, featuring stories of support, along with education, prevention, and other local resources for those impacted by cancer. The night will center around cancer fundraising opportunities for a variety of cancers and include a specialty jersey.

Giveaway: Cancer Awareness Themed Bandana

Sunday, March 8 vs. Calgary - Teacher Appreciation Night

Celebrate Coachella Valley educators with a special night dedicated to teachers and educational administrators, presented by Walter Clark Legal Group. Additional details for the game and affiliated community educational initiatives will be released at a later date.

Friday, March 13 vs. Ontario - Fuego's Birthday

Celebrate the birthday of everyone's favorite mascot - Fuego, presented by LiUNA. Fuego and friends are excited to welcome all fans to celebrate with festive pre-game events, in-game surprises, and more!

Giveaway: Fuego Pennant and Mascot Poster

Saturday, March 28 vs. San Jose - First Responders Night

A heartfelt salute to local heroes in our community, presented by Eisenhower Health.

Giveaway: First Responders Themed Insulated Cooler Bag

Wednesday, April 8 vs. Henderson - Country Night (NEW)/$5 Beer Night

Dust off your boots and enjoy a night of country-themed fun, presented by Stand Together.

Giveaway: Firebirds Themed Straw Cowboy Hat

Sunday, April 19 vs. Abbotsford - Fan Appreciation Night

Close out the regular season by celebrating Firebirds fans with special in-game giveaways, fan appreciation stories, season highlights and more, presented by Acrisure.

Giveaway: Mini Fuego Haboob Globe

*Schedule dates, details, and giveaway items are subject to change

Additional details regarding giveaways, specialty jerseys, and in-game activations will be announced throughout the season. For the most up-to-date news and information, visit CVFirebirds.com.







