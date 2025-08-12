Eddie Fritz Named Condors Video Coordinator

August 12, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Bakersfield Condors announced today that Eddie Fritz has been named the team's video coordinator. He replaces Kris Horn, who was promoted to the manager of team services with the Edmonton Oilers.

Fritz, 34, spent the past two seasons with the Savannah Ghost Pirates (ECHL) as the team's video coach. His coaching career also included a stop in junior hockey with the El Paso Rhinos of the North American Hockey League (NAHL/NA3HL). A native of Burbank, California, Fritz attended Salem State University in Massachusetts. He will be responsible for video breakdown and analysis along with team services as part of the hockey operations department.

Horn had been with the team since 2022 and becomes the fourth video coordinator promoted to the NHL in the team's AHL history. Noah Segall (Edmonton Oilers) and Sam Kim (Toronto Maple Leafs) have similar roles with their NHL clubs while Derik Johnson (Los Angeles Kings) is behind the bench now as an assistant coach.







