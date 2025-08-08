Condors Sign Millman to AHL Deal
Condors Sign Millman to AHL Deal

August 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release


The Bakersfield Condors announced that the team has signed D Mason Millman to a one-year, one-way AHL contract for the 2025-26 season.

A 24-year old lefthanded d-man, Millman had 14 points (5g-9a) in 52 games with the Providence Bruins last season. His +20 led the team and was 11th among all AHL d-men.

Drafted in the 4th round (#103 overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft by Philadelphia, Millman has played 93 AHL games combined with Lehigh Valley and Providence, amassing 22 points (5g-17a). At the ECHL level, the London, Ontario native has 102 points (25g-77a) in 153 games over four seasons.

