Condors Sign Four to AHL Deals

August 11, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Bakersfield Condors announced today that the team has signed four players to one-year, two-way American Hockey League (AHL) contracts for the 2025-26 season. Joining the team are forwards Matt Brown and Trevor Janicke along with d-men Mats Lindgren and Luke Prokop.

Brown, 26, spent the majority of the 2024-25 season with Reading (ECHL) where he led the Royals in scoring with 41 points (19G-22A) in 54 games. He has played 19 games in the AHL, all with Lehigh Valley. Collegiately, he recorded 101 points (37G-64A) in 115 games at Boston University. He was named to the Hockey East First All-Star Team in 2023 and the 2021 Hockey East All-Tournament Team.

Janicke, 24, split his rookie season last year between Calgary (AHL) and Rapid City (ECHL). He had one assist in 15 games with the Wranglers and 25 points (11G-14A) in 30 games with the Rush. His amateur career included five seasons at the University of Notre Dame where he notched 85 points (44G-41A) in 175 games with the Fighting Irish. The Minnesota native was originally selected in the 5th round (#132 overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft by Anaheim.

Lindgren, 20, turned pro last season and had 21 points (7G-14A) in 56 games with Wheeling (ECHL). He also appeared in seven games with the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins (AHL). A fourth round (#106) selection in the 2022 NHL Draft by Buffalo, Lindgren played 220 games in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with Kamloops and Red Deer where he had 129 points (24G-105A). His father, Mats, played 387 games in the NHL over seven seasons, including three seasons in Edmonton from 1996-99.

Prokop, 23, played 31 games in the AHL last season with Milwaukee and had four points (1G-3A). His junior career included 251 games played over three stops in Calgary, Edmonton, and Seattle. He helped both the Oil Kings (2021-22) and the Thunderbirds (22-23) to Western Hockey League titles and appearances in the Memorial Cup. The Edmonton native was taken in the third round (#73 overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft by Nashville.

