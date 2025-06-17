Schneekloth Named Assistant Coach of NHL's Seattle Kraken

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that Aaron Schneekloth has been named assistant coach of the NHL's Seattle Kraken. Schneekloth spent 19 seasons with the Eagles organization, including seven as a player and 12 behind the bench. In four years as head coach for Colorado in both the AHL and ECHL, he compiled an overall record of 178-84-26, leading his team to the postseason in all four seasons, including back-to-back Kelly Cup Championships in 2017 and 2018. In his time at the AHL level, he went 83-46-15, with 11 players making their NHL debuts with the Avalanche during his tenure.

Schneekloth recently completed his second season as a head coach in the AHL, after spending the previous 10 years on the Eagles' coaching staff, which included a pair of championship seasons as the team's head coach while the Eagles were Colorado's ECHL affiliate. He led the Eagles to back-to-back Kelly Cup titles in 2016-17 and 2017-18, posting a 95-38-11 (.698) combined regular-season record, followed by a 32-12 playoff mark. The Calgary, Alberta native finished runner-up for ECHL Coach of the Year in both campaigns.

Schneekloth, 46, served as the Eagles' assistant coach under Greg Cronin for five seasons, since the team made the jump to the AHL in 2018-19. He began his coaching career with the ECHL Eagles in 2013-14 and spent three years as an assistant before taking over the head coaching position in 2016-17.

A former defenseman, Schneekloth played 11 seasons professionally, including his final seven in an Eagles sweater, helping the team win a Central Hockey League championship in 2007. He was named the ECHL's Defenseman of the year in 2012, while being voted the CHL's Most Outstanding Defenseman in both 2009 and 2010. A four-time All-Star and a member of both the CHL's All-Decade Team and the Colorado Eagles All-Decade Team, Schneekloth was also named to the All-ECHL Team in 2012 and was voted to the All-CHL Team on three separate occasions (2008, 2009, 2010).

Schneekloth retired in 2013 as the Eagles' all-time leader in points (356), goals (111) and assists (245) by a defenseman. Prior to making the jump to the pro game, he won a championship at the NCAA level with the University of North Dakota in 2000.







