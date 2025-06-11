Colorado Eagles Welcome Back Forward Maros Jedlicka

June 11, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has signed forward Maros Jedlicka to an AHL contract for the 2025-26 season. The 22-year-old began the 2024-25 season with HC Kometa Brno of the Czech Extraliga, notching two assists and seven penalty minutes in 12 games. He would go on to collect three goals and two assists in 18 AHL contests with the Eagles.

A seventh-round pick of Colorado in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, Jedlicka spent four seasons with HKM Zvolen of the Tipos Extraliga, posting 17 goals and 18 assists in 39 games during the 2023-24 season. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound winger has generated 35 goals and 42 assists in 98 career games with HKM Zvolen and also represented his native Slovakia at the World Junior Championships in both 2021 and 2022.

