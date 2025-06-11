Hartford Wolf Pack Announce Full State of Guaranteed Dates for the 2025-26 Season

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack will open the home portion of their 2025-26 regular season schedule at PeoplesBank Arena in downtown Hartford on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. The time and opponent will be announced at a later date.

In addition to the home opener on Oct. 17, the club has five other guaranteed home dates for the upcoming 2025-26 season.

The club will host home games on the following dates during the 2025-26 campaign.

Friday, Oct. 17, 2025 - Home Opener

Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025

Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025

Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026

Saturday, Feb. 21. 2026

Saturday, Mar. 7, 2026

The complete 2025-26 regular season schedule, including game times and opponents, will be released later this summer!







