Stanley Cup Final Game 4 Watch Party Thursday

June 11, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







Join us on tomorrow (Thursday) for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final at Just Wing It at the Marketplace at 5 p.m.! Fans are encouraged to arrive early. The game will be on all TV's with sound. PLUS, Just Wing It's two other locations will have the same game day and happy hour specials if you cannot make it to the official watch party at the marketplace location.

Everyone at the marketplace location can enter to win a Josh Brown stick, a Drake Caggiula signed puck, and a Connor Carrick goal puck.

Food and drink specials below. Everyone is invited!

GAME 4 WATCH PARTY - JUST WING IT AT THE MARKETPLACE

Tasty Thursday - Every paid receipt will receive a Cold Stone Creamery gift card

GAMEDAY Special - Large appetizer, tower of beer, 10 bone-in wings for $50

Happy Hour All Game - For those wearing Condors and Oilers gear!







