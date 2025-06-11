Stanley Cup Final Game 4 Watch Party Thursday
June 11, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
Join us on tomorrow (Thursday) for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final at Just Wing It at the Marketplace at 5 p.m.! Fans are encouraged to arrive early. The game will be on all TV's with sound. PLUS, Just Wing It's two other locations will have the same game day and happy hour specials if you cannot make it to the official watch party at the marketplace location.
Everyone at the marketplace location can enter to win a Josh Brown stick, a Drake Caggiula signed puck, and a Connor Carrick goal puck.
Food and drink specials below. Everyone is invited!
GAME 4 WATCH PARTY - JUST WING IT AT THE MARKETPLACE
Tasty Thursday - Every paid receipt will receive a Cold Stone Creamery gift card
GAMEDAY Special - Large appetizer, tower of beer, 10 bone-in wings for $50
Happy Hour All Game - For those wearing Condors and Oilers gear!
