Keppen Re-Signs a One-Year AHL Contract with Condors
June 30, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Bakersfield Condors announced that Ethan Keppen has signed a one-year American Hockey League (AHL) contract with the team.
Keppen, 24, split last season between the Condors and the ECHL's Fort Wayne Komets. With Bakersfield, he had eight points (5g-3a) in 16 games. He added another 38 points (14g-24a) in 41 games with the Komets during the regular season and 12 points (7g-5a) in 11 playoff games. The Whitby, Ontario native was selected in the fourth round (#122 overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft by Vancouver.
