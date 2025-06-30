Keppen Re-Signs a One-Year AHL Contract with Condors

June 30, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Bakersfield Condors announced that Ethan Keppen has signed a one-year American Hockey League (AHL) contract with the team.

Keppen, 24, split last season between the Condors and the ECHL's Fort Wayne Komets. With Bakersfield, he had eight points (5g-3a) in 16 games. He added another 38 points (14g-24a) in 41 games with the Komets during the regular season and 12 points (7g-5a) in 11 playoff games. The Whitby, Ontario native was selected in the fourth round (#122 overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft by Vancouver.

With the schedule being released in the coming weeks, now is the perfect time to jump on board with a Condors365 Membership and take advantage of all the great benefits year-round. Did you know members went to the Dodgers game last week? Click here to learn more about Condors365 Memberships.







American Hockey League Stories from June 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.