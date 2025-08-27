Registration Open for Fall 2025 Mini Condors Program Presented by Mission Bank

Published on August 27, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







Starting on October 18, join us for six on-ice sessions at Dignity Health Arena (schedule listed below) as part of the Mini Condors program presented by Mission Bank. The program is for kids ages 4-8 years old who have not played hockey previously. All participants will be fully fitted with all hockey gear, skates, and a jersey as well as a chance to show off their skills during intermission at a Condors game along with a ticket to the game! Sessions are instructed by former Condors! The cost is $299, but space is limited so sign up today!

Six On-Ice Sessions

- October 18th at 1:30pm

- October 25th at 1:30pm

- November 1st at 1:30pm

- November 8th at 1:30pm

- November 15th at 1:30pm

- November 22nd at 1:30pm

Play at a Condors Game (Ticket for participant included)

- November 22nd at 7:00pm







American Hockey League Stories from August 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.