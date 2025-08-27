Senators Announce ECHL Affiliation Agreement with Allen Americans for 2025-26 Season

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Ottawa and Belleville Senators are pleased to announce an ECHL affiliation agreement with the Allen Americans for the 2025-26 season.

Teaming up again after an affiliation from 2022 through 2024, the new deal adds another layer to the development for Senators prospects, who will now have a consistent path this season that leads from Allen, Texas, up to Ontario, through the AHL in Belleville and to the NHL in Ottawa.

"We're proud to once again team up with the Allen Americans as our ECHL affiliate for the 2025-26 season," said Belleville Senators General Manager Matt Turek. "Having a solid affiliate will be significantly beneficial to both clubs and will provide a clear pathway for our players to the NHL. We have the utmost trust in the leadership of Steve Martinson and his staff, and we're confident they'll provide the right atmosphere for Senators players to continue to grow."

The Allen Americans play their home games at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center. They begin their 11th season in the ECHL on October 18, 2025, when they visit the Wichita Thunder.

Single-game tickets for the first half of the Belleville Senators 2025-26 season go on sale on Tuesday, September 2, 2025.

Single-game tickets for the first half of the Belleville Senators 2025-26 season go on sale on Tuesday, September 2, 2025.







