Daoust's Late Marker Lifts Belleville to 2-1 Win over Hartford

Published on November 8, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators defenceman Lassi Thomson vs. the Hartford Wolf Pack

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators were back at home, welcoming the Hartford Wolf Pack to town, winning 2-1.

The first period would see both ends get chances on the power play, though the opening goal came at even strength. Hartford's Dylan Roobroeck beat Jackson Parsons high blocker side, with Brett Berard and Blake Hillman picking up the assists to make it 1-0.

Belleville would record a season-high 18 shots in a single period during the second, dominating possession and tying the game on the power play. Strong board pressure from Xavier Bourgault and a drive to the net by Philippe Daoust set up Arthur Kaliyev to even the score at 1-1.

Frame number three saw both sides battle for every inch of ice, though the Senators would take the lead with only three seconds remaining in the period. A short-handed shot from Daoust slipped through the five-hole of Wolf Pack goaltender Talyn Boyko to put Belleville ahead and secure the 2-1 win.

The Senators will have to wait a while to see the Wolf Pack again, with the rematch set for February 21st at PeoplesBank Arena in Hartford for their second and final meeting of the season.

Belleville gets right back to work on Sunday afternoon, hosting the Laval Rocket (AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) at CAA Arena for a 3:00 p.m. afternoon showdown to close out their three-game weekend.

Fast Facts:

#10 Philippe Daoust had two points including the game winner

#13 Xavier Bourgault picked up an assist

#24 Jan Jenik assist was his first point of the season

#31 Jackson Parsons picked up his first AHL win saving 30 of 31

#33 Lassi Thomson notched 4 shots on goal

#43 Arthur Kaliyev scored his third goal of season

The Senators went 3/3 on the penalty kill

The Senators would record a season-high 18 shots in a single period

