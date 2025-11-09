Daoust's Late Marker Lifts Belleville to 2-1 Win over Hartford
Published on November 8, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Belleville Senators News Release
Belleville Senators defenceman Lassi Thomson vs. the Hartford Wolf Pack
(Belleville Senators, Credit: Freestyle Photography)
BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators were back at home, welcoming the Hartford Wolf Pack to town, winning 2-1.
The first period would see both ends get chances on the power play, though the opening goal came at even strength. Hartford's Dylan Roobroeck beat Jackson Parsons high blocker side, with Brett Berard and Blake Hillman picking up the assists to make it 1-0.
Belleville would record a season-high 18 shots in a single period during the second, dominating possession and tying the game on the power play. Strong board pressure from Xavier Bourgault and a drive to the net by Philippe Daoust set up Arthur Kaliyev to even the score at 1-1.
Frame number three saw both sides battle for every inch of ice, though the Senators would take the lead with only three seconds remaining in the period. A short-handed shot from Daoust slipped through the five-hole of Wolf Pack goaltender Talyn Boyko to put Belleville ahead and secure the 2-1 win.
The Senators will have to wait a while to see the Wolf Pack again, with the rematch set for February 21st at PeoplesBank Arena in Hartford for their second and final meeting of the season.
Belleville gets right back to work on Sunday afternoon, hosting the Laval Rocket (AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) at CAA Arena for a 3:00 p.m. afternoon showdown to close out their three-game weekend.
Fast Facts:
#10 Philippe Daoust had two points including the game winner
#13 Xavier Bourgault picked up an assist
#24 Jan Jenik assist was his first point of the season
#31 Jackson Parsons picked up his first AHL win saving 30 of 31
#33 Lassi Thomson notched 4 shots on goal
#43 Arthur Kaliyev scored his third goal of season
The Senators went 3/3 on the penalty kill
The Senators would record a season-high 18 shots in a single period
The full 2025-26 Belleville Senators schedule can be found here.
Single-game tickets for the first half of the 2025-26 season are now on sale via Ticketmaster or at the Belleville Sens Box Office located inside the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre. Details on season seat memberships, flex packs, premium seating, the Business Edge program, and more can be found by visiting the Belleville Sens Website.
Images from this story
|
Belleville Senators right wing Xavier Bourgault (right) vs. the Hartford Wolf Pack
(Freestyle Photography)
|
Belleville Senators centre Stephen Halliday in front of the Hartford Wolf Pack net
(Freestyle Photography)
|
Belleville Senators defenceman Lassi Thomson vs. the Hartford Wolf Pack
(Freestyle Photography)
American Hockey League Stories from November 8, 2025
- Stars Drop Close Affair to Moose - Texas Stars
- Wild Shut Out, 4-0, by Wolves in Chicago - Iowa Wild
- Balanced Effort and Steady Kolosov Lift Phantoms Past Marlies, 3-2 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Murray Nets Shutout in Ads' Win - Milwaukee Admirals
- Wolves Blank Wild, 4-0 - Chicago Wolves
- Daoust's Late Marker Lifts Belleville to 2-1 Win over Hartford - Belleville Senators
- Wolf Pack Lose 2-1 to Senators - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Islanders Push Past T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Pavlenko Posts Shutout as Penguins Beat Comets, 4-0 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Checkers Win 3-2 to Earn Weekend Sweep of Syracuse - Charlotte Checkers
- Syracuse Crunch Downed by Charlotte Checkers, 3-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Comets Head to PA, Fall 4-0 to Penguins - Utica Comets
- Halttunen Scores Twice in 4-1 Win over Wranglers - San Jose Barracuda
- Monsters Outshoot Bruins But Fall 3-2 in Overtime - Cleveland Monsters
- New York Rangers Assign D Connor Mackey to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Poitras, P-Bruins Knock off Monsters in Overtime - Providence Bruins
- Capitals Loan Smallman to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Carter Gylander Reassigned to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game Preview: Condors V Knights, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Preview: Phantoms vs. Marlies, Game 12 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Firebirds Take First Game Of Weekend Series Against Roadrunners - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Reign Taken Down by Gulls, 6-4 - Ontario Reign
- Roadrunners' Rally Falls Short in 4-2 Loss to Firebirds - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Belleville Senators Stories
- Daoust's Late Marker Lifts Belleville to 2-1 Win over Hartford
- Sens Come up Short in 3-0 Loss at Utica
- Belleville Senators Announce 50/50 Partners for the 2025-26 Season
- Senators Split Light Week with New York State Rivals
- Sens Score Season High Seven Goals to Pick up Win in Syracuse