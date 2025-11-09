Abbotsford Picks up a Point in a 3-2 Shootout Loss Against the Eagles

Published on November 8, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Abbotsford Canucks News Release







The Abbotsford Canucks capped off their back-to-back in Colorado tonight, taking on the Eagles once again.

The lineup continued to see some shuffling as the Canucks worked to find what clicks best. Between the pipes, Jonathan Lemieux made his AHL debut, taking on Isak Posch for Colorado. Nick Poisson also made his AHL debut, slotted alongside Chase Wouters and Danila Klimovich.

Abbotsford came out strong, generating multiple quality chances early - a change of pace from recent starts. Just before the midway mark of the opening frame, Josh Bloom turned on the jets, breaking in alone and slipping the puck through Posch's pads to give Abbotsford a 1-0 lead. The Canucks held the Eagles to just six shots in the period, maintaining their advantage heading into the second.

Early in the middle frame, Abbotsford killed off a penalty before getting back to their offensive rhythm. Despite Colorado's push, it was the debuting Nick Poisson who made his mark, ripping home a shot from the right circle to double the lead to 2-0.

The Canucks gained more momentum heading onto their second power play of the night - but in a sudden swing, Tristen Nielsen broke loose on a shorthanded breakaway and tucked one past Lemieux with just two seconds remaining in the period. Only 42 seconds later, Nielsen struck again, tying the game at 2-2 heading into the third.

Both sides traded strong looks in the final frame, with both goaltenders standing tall. Looking to spark some energy, Vilmer Alriksson and Alex Gagne dropped the gloves midway through the period. Less than a minute later, Abbotsford went back to the man advantage, but Posch held firm to keep things even. The Canucks kept pressing but couldn't find the go-ahead goal, sending the game to overtime.

In the extra frame, Abbotsford was forced to kill off a penalty and managed to hold off the Eagles' power play to force a shootout.

Nils Åman buried one in the opening round, but Colorado answered and ultimately snuck away with the win.

The Canucks fell 3-2 in a shootout, but picked up a hard-earned point before heading home for a midweek matchup.







