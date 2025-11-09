Stars Drop Close Affair to Moose
Published on November 8, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Texas Stars News Release
Manitoba Moose' Thomas Milic and Texas Stars' Curtis McKenzie in action
(Texas Stars, Credit: Rick Crossman)
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, suffered a 3-2 setback against the Manitoba Moose on Saturday night, at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.
Texas, coming in on a three game winning streak, got on the board first. With just under five minutes to go in the first period, Cross Hanas raced to a loose puck for a breakaway, slipping it between the legs of Thomas Milic for his second goal of the season.
Just over two minutes after Hanas' marker, Cameron Hughes spun around at the right circle and fired a pass to Harrison Scott in the slot. The forward's snipe, just under the crossbar, doubled the Texas lead to 2-0, which they held after 20 minutes.
Manitoba came right back in the first 30 seconds of the second, which they began on the man advantage. David Gustafsson found the puck in the crease through a maze of bodies to cut the Moose deficit to 2-1.
Both teams had chances on the power play in the rest of the middle stanza, but couldn't capitalize. Texas carried a one-goal lead into the final period.
Right before the midway point of the frame, Brayden Yager fed a pass to the slot and Fabian Wagner snapped it past Remi Poirier. Wagner's first goal of the season tied the game at 2-2.
Just 25 seconds after Wagner's marker, Colby Barlow snuck home a rebound off a point shot from Ashton Sautner to give the Moose the lead.
Texas pulled Poirier for an extra attacker for the final 2:42, but could not find the game-tying marker.
Poirier had 27 saves for the Stars in the loss, and Milic had 22 saves in the win for the Moose.
The Stars will hit the road next weekend to face-off with three Central Division opponents in a four-day span, starting with the Milwaukee Admirals on Saturday. The game is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Catch all the action on AHLTV on FloHockey.
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
Images from this story
Manitoba Moose' Thomas Milic and Texas Stars' Curtis McKenzie in action
(Rick Crossman)
