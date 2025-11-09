Wolf Pack Lose 2-1 to Senators

Published on November 8, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Hartford Wolf Pack dropped their fourth straight game on Saturday night at CAA Arena in Belleville. With just seconds remaining in regulation time, the Wolf Pack surrendered a shorthanded goal to drop a 2-1 decision to the Belleville Senators.

The Wolf Pack again turned in a strong first period, outshooting the Senators 11-6. For the second straight night, the Wolf Pack were able to break the ice in the late stages of the period.

Brett Berard entered into the offensive zone on the left-wing side, then slid a pass to Dylan Roobroeck entering the zone on the right-wing. Roobroeck worked just inside the top of the right-wing circle and ripped a shot by Jackson Parsons at 14:05 to make it 1-0.

The goal was Roobroeck's third of the season.

For the second straight night, however, a power play goal against in the second period would evaporate the Wolf Pack's lead.

Philippe Daoust worked into the left-wing circle and connected with Xavier Bourgault down low. Bourgault jammed the puck on goal but was denied by Talyn Boyko. The rebound came to Boyko's left, however, and was picked up by Arthur Kaliyev.

Kaliyev lifted the puck over the left pad of Boyko at 8:16, tying the game 1-1 with his third goal of the season.

The Wolf Pack's penalty kill successfully killed off two Senators' power plays in the final stanza, keeping the game tied 1-1. At 18:36, Stephen Halliday was whistled for tripping, giving the visitors a chance to take two points.

With just seconds remaining, a turnover sprung the Senators into the offensive zone shorthanded. A puck popped to Daoust on the right-wing side, who fired a quick shot that got through Boyko at 19:57.

The shorthanded strike would be the game-winning goal, dropping the Wolf Pack to 0-2-2-0 in their last four games.

It marked Hartford's second straight loss in Belleville.

The Wolf Pack hit the road again on Wednesday night to battle the Providence Bruins. The puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

