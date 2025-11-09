Wolf Pack Lose 2-1 to Senators
Published on November 8, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
BELLEVILLE, ON - The Hartford Wolf Pack dropped their fourth straight game on Saturday night at CAA Arena in Belleville. With just seconds remaining in regulation time, the Wolf Pack surrendered a shorthanded goal to drop a 2-1 decision to the Belleville Senators.
The Wolf Pack again turned in a strong first period, outshooting the Senators 11-6. For the second straight night, the Wolf Pack were able to break the ice in the late stages of the period.
Brett Berard entered into the offensive zone on the left-wing side, then slid a pass to Dylan Roobroeck entering the zone on the right-wing. Roobroeck worked just inside the top of the right-wing circle and ripped a shot by Jackson Parsons at 14:05 to make it 1-0.
The goal was Roobroeck's third of the season.
For the second straight night, however, a power play goal against in the second period would evaporate the Wolf Pack's lead.
Philippe Daoust worked into the left-wing circle and connected with Xavier Bourgault down low. Bourgault jammed the puck on goal but was denied by Talyn Boyko. The rebound came to Boyko's left, however, and was picked up by Arthur Kaliyev.
Kaliyev lifted the puck over the left pad of Boyko at 8:16, tying the game 1-1 with his third goal of the season.
The Wolf Pack's penalty kill successfully killed off two Senators' power plays in the final stanza, keeping the game tied 1-1. At 18:36, Stephen Halliday was whistled for tripping, giving the visitors a chance to take two points.
With just seconds remaining, a turnover sprung the Senators into the offensive zone shorthanded. A puck popped to Daoust on the right-wing side, who fired a quick shot that got through Boyko at 19:57.
The shorthanded strike would be the game-winning goal, dropping the Wolf Pack to 0-2-2-0 in their last four games.
It marked Hartford's second straight loss in Belleville.
The Wolf Pack hit the road again on Wednesday night to battle the Providence Bruins. The puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.
The Pack is back at the newly renovated PeoplesBank Arena on Friday, Nov. 14, when the Rochester Americans come to town! The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m., with 'Wolf Pack Pregame' set to begin at 6:45 p.m. on AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr. Tickets are available.
American Hockey League Stories from November 8, 2025
- Stars Drop Close Affair to Moose - Texas Stars
- Wild Shut Out, 4-0, by Wolves in Chicago - Iowa Wild
- Balanced Effort and Steady Kolosov Lift Phantoms Past Marlies, 3-2 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Murray Nets Shutout in Ads' Win - Milwaukee Admirals
- Wolves Blank Wild, 4-0 - Chicago Wolves
- Daoust's Late Marker Lifts Belleville to 2-1 Win over Hartford - Belleville Senators
- Wolf Pack Lose 2-1 to Senators - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Islanders Push Past T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Pavlenko Posts Shutout as Penguins Beat Comets, 4-0 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Checkers Win 3-2 to Earn Weekend Sweep of Syracuse - Charlotte Checkers
- Syracuse Crunch Downed by Charlotte Checkers, 3-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Comets Head to PA, Fall 4-0 to Penguins - Utica Comets
- Halttunen Scores Twice in 4-1 Win over Wranglers - San Jose Barracuda
- Monsters Outshoot Bruins But Fall 3-2 in Overtime - Cleveland Monsters
- New York Rangers Assign D Connor Mackey to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Poitras, P-Bruins Knock off Monsters in Overtime - Providence Bruins
- Capitals Loan Smallman to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Carter Gylander Reassigned to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game Preview: Condors V Knights, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Preview: Phantoms vs. Marlies, Game 12 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Firebirds Take First Game Of Weekend Series Against Roadrunners - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Reign Taken Down by Gulls, 6-4 - Ontario Reign
- Roadrunners' Rally Falls Short in 4-2 Loss to Firebirds - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.