Game Preview: Condors V Knights, 7 p.m.

Published on November 8, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

The Condors go for back-to-back wins on the weekend over the Henderson Silver Knights.

LOOKING BACK

Rhett Pitlick scored twice and the Condors remained unbeaten on home ice with a 4-2 victory over Henderson last night. Matt Copponi had the game-winning goal in the third period. Matt Tomkins stopped 26 of 28 for his third win of the season.

HOME COOKING

The Condors are 3-0 on home ice this season and play just their fourth at Dignity Health Arena through the opening 10 games of the season. They are tied with Cleveland for fewest home games so far this season.

MAJICIAN

Viljami Marjala scored his first AHL goal on Sunday and had two assists last night. He is second on the team with eight assists and is second in scoring with nine points (1g-8a) through 10 games while centering the team's top line. He is on a four-game point streak with five points (1g-4a) over that stretch.

HISTORY WITH HENDERSON

This has been a season series historically dominated by the Condors. Over the past five years, the team is 23-8-2 against the Silver Knights and are a remarkable 15-2-0 at home, collecting 30 of a possible 34 points. Bakersfield has won 13 straight on home ice against the Silver Knights.

BROWN DOUBLES DOWN

Josh Brown had two assists and was +2 a night ago. He is second on the team at +4 and 15 penalty minutes.

NEAR THE TOP

Rem Pitlick has points in eight of 10 games this season following an assist last night and leads the Condors with 12 points (3g-9a) overall.

PITTER PATTER

Rhett Pitlick recorded his first multi-goal game of his career last night and his second multi-point game of the season. Dating back to last season, the rookie has 12 points (4g-8a) in 16 games.

BIG KILLS

The Condors were a perfect 4/4 on the penalty kill last night, including two late kills in the third period. Overall, the team has killed off nine straight power plays.

ANOTHER FIRST

Matt Copponi joined the first goal ranks last night. The Massachusetts native had 24 points (6g-18a) in 40 games with Boston University last season.

HENDO'S HOT START

Raphael Lavoie extended his point streak to seven games with an assist last night. He has five points (2g-3a) in seven games against his former club. Braeden Bowman and Tanner Laczynski are tied for 10th in the league scoring race.

UP NEXT

The two teams meet tomorrow on Patriotic Night presented by KGET-17, 107.9 KUZZ, and the Kern Country Public Works Department.

CONDORS vs KNIGHTS

PUCK DROP: 7 p.m.

DOOR OPEN: 6 p.m. (5:45 p.m. for Condors365 Members); pre-game activities and inflatables on the concourse beginning at 5 p.m.

Dignity Health Arena, Bakersfield, Calif.

PROMOTION: Patriotic Night presented by the Kern County Public Works Department, KGET-17, and 107.9 KUZZ. The team will wear specialty jerseys for a charity auction. The jerseys of Colonel Claw'd, Seth Griffith, Cam Dineen, Josh Brown, Rem Pitlick, and Connor Clattenburg will go live at the game with the remainder available through next weekend on the Condors mobile app.

GOLDEN TICKET: Just a few tickets remain for Max Jones Golden Ticket raffle.

BROADCAST DETAILS

Watch on AHLTV on FloHockey.

AM 800 Fox Sports Radio & the iHeartRadio App.

DOWNLOAD THE APP

The Condors mobile app is presented by the Kern County Public Works Department.

Be sure to vote for the CBCC Inspiring Performance of the Night and who scores the first goal in the Kern County Public Works First Goal Fan Poll







