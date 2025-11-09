Condors Sweep Weekend With 5-3 Win

Published on November 9, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Bakersfield Condors (5-4-2, 12pts) earned a weekend sweep with a 5-3 victory over the Henderson Silver Knights (7-4-1, 15pts) on Saturday at Dignity Health Arena in front of 5,150. Quinn Hutson scored twice in the third period and finished with three points.

Henderson controlled the opening period and took a 1-0 lead off a back wall bounce and Matyas Sapovaliv's second of the season at 9:31. Josh Brown dropped the mitts with Mitch McLain for his second fight of the season. Bakersfield was outshot 14-5.

Damien Carfagna (1st) pulled the Condors even at 1-1 on the first shift of the second period with his first professional goal. The Condors grabbed their first lead of the night with a shorthanded marker from Josh Samanski (1st) at the tail end of the frame.

After Henderson scored twice to open the third period, the Condors rallied with two goals from Hutson (3rd, 4th) to pull back in front at 4-3. Hutson finished the night with two goals and an assist. Roby Jarventie (4th) added the empty-net goal for the 5-3 final.

Seth Griffith had three assists. Josh Samanski had a goal and assist. Samanski's shorthanded goal was the third of the season for Bakerfsield.

The Condors went 5/5 on the penalty kill. They have killed off 13 straight penalties.

Bakersfield has won 14 straight at home over the Silver Knights and is 16-2-0 all-time at home in the series.

UP NEXT

The Condors head out on the road for two games in Coachella Valley on Tuesday and San Diego on Friday. They return home for Youth Jersey Giveaway on Saturday against the Firebirds.







