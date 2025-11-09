Rangers Recall F Gabe Perreault from Wolf Pack, Assign Jaroslav Chmelaø to Hartford

Published on November 9, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has recalled forward Gabe Perreault from the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack. In addition, the Rangers have assigned forward Jaroslav Chmelaø to Hartford.

Perreault, 20, leads the Wolf Pack in goals (five), assists (five), points (ten), and +/- (+7) through nine games played this season. Last Monday, the rookie forward was named the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending Nov. 2.

The native of Sherbrooke, QC, ranks sixth in rookie scoring in the AHL.

Chmelaø, 22, has recorded five points (2 g, 3 a) in nine games with the Wolf Pack this season. He accumulated 29 points (12 g, 17 a) in 71 games as a rookie with the club a season ago.

The native of Nove Mesto nad Metuji, CZE, made his NHL debut on Nov. 7 against the Detroit Red Wings.

He was selected in the fifth round, 144 th overall, by the Rangers in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

