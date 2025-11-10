Griffins Record Point, Fall in Shootout at Chicago

Grand Rapids Griffins right wing Michael Brandsegg-Nygård

ROSEMONT, Ill. - Though the Grand Rapids Griffins extended their point streak to nine games (8-0-0-1), the squad ultimately suffered its first defeat of the season 4-3 in a shootout to the Chicago Wolves on Sunday at Allstate Arena.

The Griffins' 8-0-0-1 start through nine games remains the best start in franchise history and the best start on the road since 2007-08. All three goals for Grand Rapids came on the power play, going 3-for-5 on the man-advantage. John Leonard extended his career-high point streak to eight games with his 200th career point, while Sheldon Dries (1-1-2) recorded his 250th AHL point. Amadeus Lombardi also continued his career-best five-game assist streak. Michal Postava made the start in net for the Griffins but suffered an injury 8:17 into the game. Carter Gylander made his season debut in a relief role and recorded 22 saves.

The Wolves struck first on a short-handed attempt in the opening period. In a puck battle along the near-side boards, Justin Robidas picked up the puck, skated into Grand Rapids' zone and fired it over the left shoulder of Gylander at the 10:07 mark. The Griffins nearly tied things up when Carson Bantle crashed the net and attempted to stuff the puck behind Ruslan Khazheyev, but the goal was called off.

Sheldon Dries tied the game 5:35 into the second frame while on the power play. Leonard fired the puck down low and Dries had the redirect to the left of Khazheyev. With 12:41 remaining, Bradley Nadeau received a pass from across the slot on a 3-on-1 and reclaimed the Wolves' one-goal lead. Chicago capitalized on its second short-handed breakaway of the contest when Evan Vierling picked up a turnover and skated down to fire it home at the 11:53 mark. Grand Rapids inched back within one during a power play when William Wallinder cruised across the top of the zone and fired the puck toward the net. Austin Watson tipped it past Khazheyev's right side, making it 3-2 with 7:21 remaining.

The lone tally of the final slate came from Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, as he notched the game-tying goal on the power play. With a loose rebound in the slot, Lombardi picked it up and tapped it over to the Norwegian, who slammed it into the net 4:04 in.

While the Wolves received a power-play opportunity with 1:21 remaining in sudden-death overtime, neither could capitalize. In the shootout, Leonard recorded the lone score for Grand Rapids in the second round between goals from Chicago's Vierling and Nadeau, ultimately leading to the Griffins' first blemish of the season.

Notes

Brandsegg-Nygard recorded his first regular-season AHL goal.

Through nine games, the Griffins' .944 point percentage remains the best in the AHL.

Grand Rapids 0 2 1 0 - 3

Chicago 1 2 0 0 - 4

1st Period-1, Chicago, Robidas 3 10:07 (SH). Penalties-Heimosalmi Chi (interference), 8:45; Bantle Gr (goaltender interference), 11:25; Ryabkin Chi (cross-checking), 14:24.

2nd Period-2, Grand Rapids, Dries 3 (Leonard, Mitchell), 5:35 (PP). 3, Chicago, Nadeau 3 (Robidas, Suzuki), 7:19. 4, Chicago, Vierling 3 11:53 (SH). 5, Grand Rapids, Watson 3 (Wallinder, Angle), 12:39 (PP). Penalties-Gunler Chi (high-sticking), 4:55; Suzuki Chi (slashing), 10:53; Watson Gr (tripping), 18:14.

3rd Period-6, Grand Rapids, Brandsegg-Nygård 1 (Lombardi, Dries), 4:04 (PP). Penalties-Ryabkin Chi (hooking), 2:38; Rychlovský Gr (goaltender interference), 11:48.

OT Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Lombardi Gr (tripping), 3:39.

Shootout - Grand Rapids 1 (Lombardi NG, Leonard G, Brandsegg-Nygård NG), Chicago 2 (Vierling G, Nadeau G).

Shots on Goal-Grand Rapids 9-11-13-0-0-33. Chicago 7-11-10-1-1-30.

Power Play Opportunities-Grand Rapids 3 / 5; Chicago 0 / 4.

Goalies-Grand Rapids, Postava 4-0-0 (4 shots-4 saves); Gylander 0-0-1 (25 shots-22 saves). Chicago, Khazheyev 1-0-0 (33 shots-30 saves).

A-12,293

Three Stars

1. CHI Robidas (goal, assist) 2. CHI Vierling (goal) 3. Khazheyev (SOW, 30 saves)

Record/Next Game

Grand Rapids: 8-0-0-1 (17 pts.) / Wed., Nov. 12 vs. Toronto 11 a.m.

Chicago Wolves: 6-4-1-0 (13 pts.) / Wed., Nov. 12 at Milwaukee 10:30 a.m. CST

