Gerasimyuk Recalled to Charlotte from Savannah

Published on November 9, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

The Florida Panthers have assigned goaltender Kirill Gerasimyuk from the ECHL's Savannah Ghost Pirates to the Checkers.

Gerasimyuk, 22, has appeared in two games this season for Charlotte. The St. Petersburg, RUS, native made his AHL debut in relief on October 29 in Hartford, stopping six shots in over 32 minutes of action against the Wolf Pack. On November 2, in Providence, Gerasimyuk recorded his first AHL start, making 30 saves on 34 shots.

The rookie goaltender has logged two stints in Savannah during the 2025-26 season, amassing a 1-0-1 record with a 1.42 GAA and a .952 SV%.







