Shepard Stops 43 Shots in Loss to Laval

Published on November 9, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Belleville Senators News Release
BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators finished up their three-game weekend, welcoming in the Laval Rocket, losing 3-2, despite a 43-save performance from Hunter Shepard.
Laval fired 23 shots on the Belleville net in the first period, with one of their earlier shots in the game opening the scoring. Nate Clurman set up an Alex Belzile shot that was deflected right to Filip Mesar, who scored his second of the season to make it 1-0. The Senators bounced back quickly just as their power play expired. Some great patience from Jake Chiasson opened up space for a Lassi Thomson one-timer, beating Rocket goaltender Kaapo Kähkönen to tie the game at 1-1.
In the second period, Belleville earned an early power play and made the most of it. A point shot from Carter Yakemchuk and a nifty pass by Xavier Bourgault set up Arthur Kaliyev, giving him goals in back-to-back games and putting the Senators ahead 2-1. That one-goal lead was short-lived, however, as Laval fought back. Marc Del Gaizo's pass found Jared Davidson for a seeing-eye shot from the point, beating Hunter Shepard on the short side to tie the game once again at 2-2.
The third period was quiet on the scoresheet until just under five minutes remained, when the Rocket pulled ahead. A spinning pass from Sean Farrell in front took a deflection right to Laurent Dauphin, who buried it to give Laval the lead and seal a 3-2 victory.
Belleville's rivalry with Laval will continue on November 21st at Place Bell, kicking off a four-game road trip that will see matchups against both the Rocket and the Manitoba Moose.
Before that, the Senators head to New York State to begin a three-game road swing, starting against the Rochester Americans (AHL affiliate of the Buffalo Sabres) at Blue Cross Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.
Fast Facts:
#13 Xavier Bourgault chipped in with an assist, making it two games in a row with a point
#24 Jan Jenik notched an assist, giving him points in his last two games
#27 Keean Washkurak had four shots on net
#30 Hunter Shepard saved 43/46 shots he faced
#33 Lassi Thomson scored one goal
#43 Arthur Kaliyev scored, giving him goals in back-to-back games
