Canucks Fall 7-3 to the Henderson Silver Knights

Published on November 2, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

The Abbotsford Canucks closed out their six-game homestand with Hockey Fights Cancer Night, taking on the Henderson Silver Knights.

Vilmer Alriksson and Jimmy Schuldt slotted back into the lineup after missing yesterday's contest, while Ty Young got the start between the pipes, facing Jesper Vikman for Henderson.

The Silver Knights struck first once again when Ben Hemmerling capitalized on a breakaway eight minutes in, going top shelf to make it 1-0. The Canucks battled to even things up and got their chance late in the frame. On the power play, Joseph LaBate tipped in a shot from Ben Berard to tie the game at 1-1 heading into intermission.

Special teams were the story of the second period. About seven minutes in, the Canucks took their first lead when Schuldt, Berard, and LaBate recreated their earlier power play setup - and LaBate buried his second of the night to make it 2-1. But Henderson quickly answered on their own man advantage, as Raphael Lavoie converted to knot things back up at 2-2. The Knights continued to press, and with just three minutes left in the frame, Jackson Hallum slipped one past Young to give Henderson a 3-2 edge heading into the third.

The Silver Knights carried that momentum into the final frame. Mitch McLain extended their lead early by cleaning up a rebound in front, before Jeremy Davis backhanded another home midway through the period to make it 5-2. Tuomas Uronen added a sixth goal shortly after, and a late penalty against Abbotsford allowed Lukas Cormier to make it 7-2 on the power play. Ben Berard managed to get one back in the final seconds, but it wasn't enough as the Canucks fell 7-3.

With this game, Abbotsford wraps up their six-game opening homestand and now hits the road to face the Colorado Eagles next weekend.







