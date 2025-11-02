Game Preview: Condors at Wranglers, 12 p.m.

GAME PREVIEW presented by Rodriguez & Associates

The Condors road trip wraps up in Calgary the Condors look for six points on the trip.

LOOKING BACK

Calgary never trailed, but the Condors rallied twice to force overtime in a 4-3 OT loss yesterday. Cam Dineen (1g-1a) and Atro Leppanen (2a) each had multi-point games.

ONE GOAL HAS BEEN THE DIFFERENCE

Six of the Condors first eight games this season have been decided be one goal. The team is 2-2-2 in such contests.

MAJICIAN

Viljami Marjala collected his six assist through eight games on Dineen's goal yesterday. He is still in search of his first AHL tally, but is second on the team in helpers.

ANOTHER FIRST

Connor Clattenburg became the third Condor (Hutson, Rh. Pitlick) to score his first professional goal, tying the game at 3-3 with under four minutes left in regulation.

FIRING AWAY

The Condors 38 shots yesterday were a season high. It was just the second time the team has outshot the opposition this season.

POWERING THROUGH

Bakersfield has a power play goal in seven of eight games. The Condors are fifth at 25.8% on the man advantage, converting on 8/31 chances so far this season.

NEAR THE TOP

Rem Pitlick has points in six of eight games this season and leads the Condors with 10 points (3g-7a) overall.

INGY'S NUMBER

Connor Ingram will make his fourth start of the season today. He stopped a season-high 29 shots on Tuesday in Loveland.

BERTA BOYS

The Condors roster features three players who hail from the Province of Alberta: Matt Tomkins, James Hamblin, and Luke Prokop. who are all from the Edmonton area.

DEPTH TESTED

Hamblin, who leads the Condors with four goals, is not expected to play this weekend after leaving Wednesday's game with a lower-body injury.

SECOND OF EIGHT

The Condors and Wranglers will play a total of eight times this season. Last year, Bakersfield was 2-1-1 in four matchups, but just 7-12-2 against Calgary since the Wranglers came into existence.

CALGARY ON A RUN

The Wranglers are unbeaten in seven games (5-0-2) collecting 12 of a possible 14 points. Sam Morton, who had 20 goals a year ago as a rookie, scored the overtime game-winning goal yesterday.

CONDORS @ WRANGLERS

PUCK DROP: 12 p.m.

Scotiabank Saddledome; Calgary, Alberta, Canada

BROADCAST DETAILS

Watch on AHLTV on FloHockey.

AM 800 Fox Sports Radio & the iHeartRadio App.

