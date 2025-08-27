Silver Knights Re-Sign Goaltender Jordan Papirny

Published on August 27, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

HENDERSON - Henderson Silver Knights General Manager Tim Speltz announced today, August 26, that the Silver Knights have re-signed goaltender Jordan Papirny to a one-year AHL contract for the 2025-26 season.

Papirny, 29, returns for his fourth season in the Silver Knights organization. The native of Edmonton, Alberta appeared in two games with the Silver Knights last season and 28 games for the ECHL's Tahoe Knight Monsters. With Tahoe, the 6-foot-1 goaltender posted a 16-8-3 record with a 2.50 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage.

In 14 career AHL appearances, all with the Silver Knights, Papirny has posted a record of 4-7-1 with a 3.58 goals-against average and a .889 save percentage. In73 ECHL games with Tahoe, the Savannah Ghost Pirates, the Fort Wayne Komets, and the Florida Everblades, Papirny is 34-23-11 with a 3.15 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage.

Prior to his professional career, Papirny played four years of college hockey in Canada at the University of Calgary (2017-19) and the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology (2019-22). He was an ACAC Champion at NAIT in 2022, earning ACAC Player of the Year honors. He was also named First Team All-Conference in 2020 and 2022, leading the conference in goals-against average and save percentage in both seasons. In 2017-18 at University of Calgary, Papirny was named to the USports All-Rookie Team.

Papirny played parts of five seasons in the Western Hockey League from 2012-17 with the Brandon Wheat Kings and Swift Current Broncos. He was named to the WHL (East) Second All-Star Team in 2014-15, and he won a WHL Championship in 2016 with the Wheat Kings.

