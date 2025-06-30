Anaheim Ducks Extend Qualifying Offers to Eight Restricted Free Agents
June 30, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The Anaheim Ducks announced today the National Hockey League (NHL) club has extended qualifying offers to eight of the club's pending restricted free agents.
Judd Caulfield - Right Wing
Calle Clang - Goaltender
Sam Colangelo - Right Wing
Lukas Dostal - Goaltender
Drew Helleson - Defenseman
Mason McTavish - Center
Jan Mysak - Center
Tim Washe - Center
The Ducks did not tender qualifying offers to the following three players who will become unrestricted free agents tomorrow, July 1.
Brett Leason - Right Wing
Josh Lopina - Center
Isac Lundestrom - Center
