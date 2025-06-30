Anaheim Ducks Extend Qualifying Offers to Eight Restricted Free Agents

June 30, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The Anaheim  Ducks announced today the National Hockey League (NHL) club has extended qualifying offers to eight of the club's pending restricted free agents.

Judd Caulfield - Right Wing

Calle Clang - Goaltender

Sam Colangelo - Right Wing

Lukas Dostal - Goaltender

Drew Helleson - Defenseman

Mason McTavish - Center

Jan Mysak - Center

Tim Washe - Center

The Ducks did not tender qualifying offers to the following three players who will become unrestricted free agents tomorrow, July 1.

Brett Leason - Right Wing

Josh Lopina - Center

Isac Lundestrom - Center







American Hockey League Stories from June 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.