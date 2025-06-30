IceHogs Bring Back Jackson Cates

June 30, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rockford, IL. - The Rockford IceHogs and General Manager Mark Bernard announced Monday that the team has signed forward Jackson Cates to a one-year AHL contract.

In his second season with the IceHogs last year, Cates collected 16 points (9g, 7a) throughout 64 games and added a goal during the Calder Cup Playoffs. On March 25, the forward scored his first career AHL hat trick against the Wolves on home ice.

"Jackson brings a consistent game to our lineup every night and is a strong regular contributor on the penalty kill", said Bernard. "His skill in the face-off dot is invaluable to our group and we look forward to having him return this season."

The Stillwater, Minnesota native joined Rockford after signing a Professional Tryout (PTO) agreement in December of 2023. Cates would go on to earn a Standard Player Contract (SPC) just three weeks later.

Before joining the IceHogs, Cates spent the bulk of his professional career between the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (AHL) and the Philadelphia Flyers (NHL). The 27-year-old skated in 20 career NHL games with the Flyers, recording one goal and one assist.

Prior to turning pro, Cates spent three seasons at the University of Minnesota-Duluth where he captured an NCAA National Championship in 2019 alongside his younger brother Noah, who currently plays for Fylers.







